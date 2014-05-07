Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Wieters would take a circuitous route back behind home plate, but Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter thinks he’ll get there soon.

The All-Star catcher is scheduled to be examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday in Pensacola, Fla. -- flying there via Charlotte, N.C. -- but return to the team in time for the Orioles’ game against Tampa Bay.

Wieters went 2-for-5 as a designated hitter on Tuesday, producing his seventh multi-hit game in his last nine and raising his batting average to .341. He did not immediately speak with the media following the game.

The Orioles had an MRI performed on Wieters on Monday after he missed a game in Toronto because of elbow soreness, Showalter said, and seek a second opinion.

“He’s been treated for it for a while,” Showalter said. “We want to follow up.”

Although visits with Andrews often have ominous connotations and season-ending consequences, Showalter seemed relatively optimistic.

“Hopefully, he’ll catch for us tomorrow,” Showalter said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-2, 3.94 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-1, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis took 25 swings and made 30 throws on Monday at Tropicana Field, both firsts since suffering a left oblique strain. Injured on April 26, he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will simulate playing in the field some time during the series with Tampa Bay.

--RHP Chris Tillman allowed three runs or less for the sixth time in seven starts this season but earned no decision in a 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Orioles has won six of his seven starts this season.

--RHP Bud Norris (RH Bud Norris, 2-2, 3.94) is scheduled to start against the Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field after winning at Toronto on April 24. Norris allowed three earned runs on five hits in six innings. He has the second-longest streak of starts in the majors (132) without a complete game.

--C Matt Wieters will have his sore right elbow examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday. Wieters, who has thrown out just one of 12 attempted base stealers, missed a game in Toronto because of elbow soreness and was designated hitter on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d always like to go deeper, but they put some good at-bats together, laid off some good pitches. Too many walks. Too many deep counts.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, who allowed three runs -- for the sixth time in seven starts this season -- on five hits and two walks and a hit batter but got a no-decision Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took 25 swings and made 30 throws on May 5 at Tropicana Field. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will also simulate playing in the field some time.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) will be examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on May 7, according to MASNsports.com.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce

