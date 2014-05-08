Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A visit to Dr. James Andrews always sparks a certain dread in the baseball player and his organization.

Catcher Matt Wieters and the Orioles felt a lot better Wednesday, however. The orthopedic surgeon based in Pensacola, Fla., diagnosed an irregularity in an MRI of his right elbow taken on Monday as an aggravation of an old injury of the flexor mass -- perhaps from Wieters’ time as a pitcher at Georgia Tech. Andrews suggested rest.

Wieters, who is second in the American League in batting at .341, did not start on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Gold Glover and All-Star has thrown out just one of 12 attempted basestealers this season after erasing 35 percent last season. He had allowed five steals against Minnesota in the previous series and had been complaining of soreness in mid-April.

The Orioles recalled catcher Caleb Joseph from Triple-A Norfolk because of Wieters’ inability to catch, and they optioned infielder Jemile Weeks to the Tides. Joseph, who has spent parts of seven seasons in the Orioles minor league system, made his major league debut on Wednesday and hit ninth.

Avoiding season-ending Tommy John surgery is an immediate boon for the Orioles, who just activated All-Star third baseman Manny Machado last week. Keeping Wieters off the disabled list would be a major bonus considering his offensive output so far this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-4, 5.19 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 3-2, 4.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Caleb Joseph was activated from Triple-A Norfolk with Matt Wieters currently unable to throw. Joseph, 27, was batting .261 with two home runs in Triple-A. He went 0-for-3 in his major league debut against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

--C Matt Wieters will not need surgery on his sore right elbow, according to Dr. James Andrews. An irregularity in an MRI taken on Monday led the Orioles and Wieters to consult Andrews, who said the catcher apparently aggravated an old injury of the flexor mass in the elbow. Wieters, who is batting .341, did not start Wednesday. The 27-year-old has thrown out just one of 12 attempted basestealers this season.

--2B Jemile Weeks was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday because the Orioles needed to make room on the 25-man roster for C Caleb Joseph. Weeks, 27, had played in just three games for the Orioles since joining the club in late April, producing three hits in 13 at-bats.

--CF Adam Jones hit leadoff homers in both the second and fourth innings off Tampa Bay LHP Cesar Ramos on Wednesday. It was Jones’ fourth multihomer game. Jones didn’t get to face Ramos a third time because Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon brought in RHP Brandon Gomes. Jones flied out in that sixth-inning at-bat. “You didn’t want to keep pressing your luck right there,” Maddon said. “Jones had some good at-bats.”

--2B Jonathan Schoop had a go-ahead two-run homer against RHP Brandon Gomes in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. He became the first Oriole to hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning or later on an 0-2 pitch since Chris Davis on April 28, 2013, against Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really nice, especially to come through there and especially to get a W. That’s all this game is about, you know win.” -- Rookie 2B Jonathan Schoop, on hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer to help the Orioles beat Tampa Bay 4-3 on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took 25 swings and made 30 throws on May 5 at Tropicana Field. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will also simulate playing in the field some time.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce