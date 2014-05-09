Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez didn’t post the most impressive pitching line Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

He struck out just three Tampa Bay batters, and he didn’t pitch deep enough into the game to record a quality start.

He gave up seven hits and walked two, and he left reliever Ryan Webb in quite a jam in the sixth inning.

But he overcame a 25-pitch first inning and minimized the damage from there, an encouraging sign as he looked to build off his best outing of what had been a frustrating start with the Orioles.

“Good, for the most part,” manager Buck Showalter said, summarizing Jimenez’s outing. “I think he bent but didn’t break.”

Although it wasn’t always pretty, Jimenez did finish two outs away from back-to-back quality starts as he followed up a 7 1/3-inning shutout performance against the Minnesota Twins.

“I was able to hang in there,” Jimenez said. “It was a good one because when I saw I had like 50 pitches in the second inning, I thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be a long one.’ I thought I had to find a way to go as long as I (could).”

The Orioles’ patience this offseason paid off as they signed Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million contract after spring training had started.

If Jimenez strings together a few more outings like his last two -- alternating flashy with gritty -- perhaps their patience with his slow start will also pay off.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-2, 4.24 ERA) vs. Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 1.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez picked up the win in the Orioles’ 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field, improving to 2-4 on the year. More encouraging is the fact that Jimenez is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in his last two starts after going 0-4 with a 6.59 ERA in his first five outings. Jimenez allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. In five career starts against the Rays, Jimenez is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA.

--1B Steve Pearce hit his second homer of the series and season Thursday night at Tropicana Field, a two-run shot off Rays LHP David Price that helped the Orioles win, 3-1. This marked the second time Pearce has homered twice in the same series and the first time since Sept. 23-25, 2008. It was also Pearce’s first game-winning RBI since Sept. 28. Of his 19 career homers, 12 have come against left-handed pitchers, and three of his last six homers have come against the Rays.

--OF Nick Markakis extended his team-high hitting streak to 15 games with a third-inning single in the Orioles’ 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field. Markakis is batting .328 (20-for-61) during that stretch. He is only four games shy of tying his career-long streak of 19 games, which he accomplished June 8-30, 2011. Markakis’ current streak is the second-longest active run in the majors, behind only Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (28).

--1B Chris Davis is expected to take pregame batting practice on Friday and is getting closer to beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Davis, out since April 25 with a left oblique strain, likely will need a brief rehab stint before rejoining the Orioles. The 2013 home run champion is batting .250 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 22 games this season.

--RHP Dylan Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday. Bundy, the 21-year-old top pitching prospect recovering from Tommy John surgery last June, should begin pitching in extended spring training games within two weeks or so.

--C Matt Wieters returned to the starting lineup in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Rays, finishing 1-for-4 as the designated hitter. Wieters is dealing with an elbow injury that forced him to visit Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, but he is not considered a candidate for surgery.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his seventh start of the season Friday as the Orioles welcome the Astros to Camden Yards. Chen is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three home starts this season, and Baltimore has gone 2-1 in those games. Chen has faced Houston only once in his career, earning the win on July 30, 2013, in a 4-3 Orioles victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to hang in there. It was a good one because when I saw I had like 50 pitches in the second inning, I thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be a long one.’ I thought I had to find a way to go as long as I (could).” -- RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who overcame a 25-pitch first inning to beat Tampa Bay on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters returned to the lineup as the DH on May 8.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took 25 swings and made 30 throws on May 5 at Tropicana Field. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. Davis is expected to take pregame batting practice on May 9.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce