Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Lefty Wei-Yin Chen has been a consistent starter this season for the Orioles. He has thrown between 93 and 108 pitches in his seven starts and has gone at least five innings each time.

On Friday, for the second time this season, he went seven innings and got the win as the Orioles beat Houston 4-3. He gave up a solo homer to Chris Carter in the top of the seventh that tied the game 2-2.

”I thought his breaking ball was a lot sharper,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”Made a couple mistakes with the changeup. Jerked a fastball across the strike zone on Carter. He deserved to get the W tonight, so I‘m glad we were able to push one across there.

“He’s throwing the curveball and the slider. Giving them a couple different looks,” the manager added. “But it’s like we talk about all the time with left-handed starters: They’re going to see seven, eight, nine right-handed hitters. So (left-handed starters have to) show the ability to get right-handed hitters out. Same way with the right-handed pitchers.”

So is Chen back to his 2012 level, when he was 12-11?

“Yeah, it’s always there. It’s not like it’s something he never shows,” Showalter said. “He had a good spring. He had an extra day’s rest today. We’re getting ready to get in a stretch where guys are going to be taking the ball every fifth day, so I didn’t want him to go much more than 100. Wei-Yin had a good look.”

Does the pitcher feel he is back to 2012 form when he made 32 starts for the Orioles in his first season?

“I don’t even think about it,” Chen said. “I just try to allow as few runs as possible and the first two outings this year I allowed more runs (than I wanted), so the only goal I want to achieve is to allow the fewest runs possible. That’s all.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-14

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 2-1, 2.79 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 1-3, 5.28)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis will play for Double-A Bowie in a rehab assignment Saturday against New Britain, a farm team of the Minnesota Twins. Davis is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He was put on the DL on April 27, retroactive to April 26, with a left oblique strain. “I feel good today, which is obviously good,” said Davis, who took batting practice Friday at Camden Yards. “I have been told I have recovered quickly. I felt better in the cage yesterday (at Tampa Bay) than I have in a long time.” Davis was hitting .250 with two homers in 76 at-bats after he led the majors with 53 homers last season.

--C Caleb Joseph dressed for his first home game as a member of the Orioles. He was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and made his big league debut on Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Joseph spent parts of seven seasons in the minor leagues before making it to Baltimore. “Guys like throwing to him,” manager Buck Showalter said of Joseph, who caught all nine innings and batted ninth Wednesday and Thursday against the Rays. He did not play Friday.

--C Matt Wieters, who has a sore right throwing elbow, was the DH on Friday against the Astros as Steve Clevenger made the start behind the plate. Rookie Caleb Joseph was the starting catcher on Wednesday and Thursday at Tampa Bay. “Right now, our focus is on treatment and DH‘ing for a while, and then, when we feel we are at a good place there, we’ll pick up a ball,” said Wieters, who was hitless in four at-bats Friday.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, the only lefty in the Baltimore rotation, made the start Friday and got the win as he allowed just two runs in seven innings.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start Saturday against Houston. Last season he was one of the most consistent starters for the Orioles, but this year he has struggled with a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 5.28.

--OF Henry Urrutia, who played for the Orioles last year and was with Triple-A Norfolk, will have sports hernia surgery May 13 in Philadelphia, according to manager Buck Showalter. He will be out six to eight weeks. Urrutia was hitting .220 in 20 games for the Tides. He hit .276 in 24 games for the Orioles last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a good spring. He had an extra day’s rest today. We’re getting ready to get in a stretch where guys are going to be taking the ball every fifth day, so I didn’t want him to go much more than 100. Wei-Yin had a good look.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who allowed just two runs in seven innings in a win over Houston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters returned to the lineup as the DH on May 8.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took 25 swings and made 30 throws on May 5 at Tropicana Field. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. Davis took batting practice on May 9 and will make a minor league rehab appearance May 10 at Double-A Bowie.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero will be the designated hitter in an extended spring training game May 3.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce