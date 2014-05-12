Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis returned to the lineup for the first time since April 25 after suffering a strained left oblique.

Davis played in a rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Bowie, going 1-for-4. He also played nine innings at first base and afterward was deemed healthy enough to return to Baltimore’s lineup Sunday in the series finale against the Astros.

Davis went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts in Baltimore’s 5-2 loss to the Astros. He also played flawlessly at first base.

“Chris was OK,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had a couple of hits for us. Felt good physically. I checked with him one time during the game. It was good to get his presence back in the lineup.”

Davis said after the game that there were no lingering effects from the injury. Now, it’s just a matter of getting back into a rhythm.

“I felt good,” Davis said. “Timing is a little off, little in between. But it was definitely good to be in there, moving around again. It’s going to take a little bit of time.”

With Davis’ return, the Orioles’ opponents also will certainly have to start making immediate adjustments.

“I thought he was going to stay down in Bowie,” Astros manager Bo Porter joked prior to Sunday’s game against Baltimore. “We might just walk him four times. No, he’s a good player. But you make quality pitches you have a good chance of getting him out. I‘m sure they’re excited to have him back. He could have come back Monday.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-1, 3.49 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a right elbow strain. Wieters has not caught since May 4 and has served as the designated hitter over the past three games. Baltimore has two other catchers on its current roster -- Steve Clevenger and Caleb Joseph. The Orioles are hoping they don’t have to look outside the organization to find additional help at the position. “We’re looking at other options, but we hope that we don’t have to go there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Wieters is expected to miss about two weeks.

--1B Chris Davis returned to the Orioles lineup Sunday since going on the disabled retroactive to April 26 with a strained left oblique. Davis batted third and went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. After leading the major leagues with 53 home runs last season, Davis has hit just two so far this season. “I felt good,” Davis said. “Timing is a little off, little in between. But it was definitely good to be in there, moving around again. It’s going to take a little bit of time.”

--OF David Lough got the start in left field Sunday for the series finale against the Astros. Nelson Cruz, who played left field the previous night and homered, was moved to designated hitter. Lough has struggled offensively this season and went 0-for-2 Sunday before being pulled for Steve Pearce. He is batting just .167 with three RBIs in 26 games.

--2B Ryan Flaherty got the start ahead of Jonathan Schoop for the series finale against the Astros on Sunday. The Orioles like Flaherty’s versatility to play any position in the infield and he has appeared in 22 games this season. Flaherty went 0-for-3 Sunday, but made several nice diving stops on defense. He is batting .203 with six RBIs on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a struggle for me. Fastball command wasn’t there for me for the get-go. I think if I‘m able to make some pitches with my off-speed, I think I’d be able to get out of that. But nothing was really there for me early on. It was a battle all day. I think I was able to make some quality pitches, and at times it would get away from me.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, after struggling with his command, allowing all three of his runs in the first inning of Sunday’s loss to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. He was later placed on the 15-day disabled May 11. Wieters returned to the lineup as the DH on May 8.

--1B Chris Davis (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He took 25 swings and made 30 throws on May 5 at Tropicana Field. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 11 but will likely need up to three rehabilitation games, according to manager Buck Showalter. Davis took batting practice on May 9 and will make a minor league rehab appearance May 10 at Double-A Bowie. He was activated May 11.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. Peguero was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He will move on to an extended spring game May 3 and will be limited to 15-20 pitches or one inning.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Markakis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce

