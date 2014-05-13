Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

The Orioles haven’t had a lot of trouble with opposing teams stealing in recent seasons. But that’s been more of an issue this year, especially now that Matt Wieters is going to be out for some period of time.

Wieters is one of baseball’s top defensive catchers, but he’s been fighting a right elbow strain, and that’s why the Orioles put him on the DL Sunday. Steve Clevenger has been backing him up with Caleb Joseph now also in the mix, but the Orioles have thrown out only four base stealers so far this season.

Opposing teams are going to take more chances against Clevenger and Joseph than they would against a healthy Wieters. In Tuesday’s game against the Tigers, Ian Kinsler walked to start the fourth and stole second on the next pitch, which sparked a two-run inning.

Kinsler tried to steal again in the sixth after leading off with a single, but Clevenger threw him out this time. The Tigers tried to steal another time, but a batter’s interference call took care of that.

The Orioles will need better success in this area, especially if Wieters is out for a long stretch. Good base stealing is a way for teams to manufacture runs, something the Orioles have limited in recent years. They just haven’t been able to do it as much so far in 2014.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-4, 4.73 ERA) vs. Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 and saw his 18-game hitting streak come to an end. He batted .356 during that run, which included two homers and eight RBIs.

--C Steve Clevenger had his second three-hit game in three days by going 3-for-4 in Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Tigers. Clevenger also threw out a runner stealing and drew a batter’s interference call on Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos in the seventh.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Monday’s series opener against the Tigers. The 26-year old has pitched in four major league games, all with the Indians last year. He threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Monday’s loss. “Just a matter if he can get an opportunity to see if he can carry it over to the next level,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s had a very short look at this level.”

--RHP Bud Norris threw 7 2/3 solid innings in Monday’s loss. He gave up four runs on only five hits and took the loss. But his last pitch proved most memorable as he drilled RF Torii Hunter with a pitch. Hunter went out toward the mound and home plate umpire James Hoye tossed him out. “You know, obviously, he didn’t like it. He’s entitled to his opinion, but I think he did overreact a little bit,” Norris said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I understand the emotion. These are guys that care on both sides. You have to play the game with emotion. You have to care.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after both benches and bullpens emptied in the eighth inning of Monday night’s Orioles-Tigers game.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce