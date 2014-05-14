Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the rotation is undergoing adjustments.

Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that right-hander Kevin Gausman would be called up to make his first major league start (and appearance) of the season Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers and right-hander Justin Verlander.

Miguel Gonzalez leaves the rotation and goes into the bullpen beginning Wednesday. Wei-Yin Chen was pushed back, and he will start the first game in Kansas City on Thursday.

The Orioles have Chris Tillman and Bud Norris listed as starters for the next two games after that. Showalter said, however, the team wants to see how Tillman’s sore groin reacts after a side session. The Orioles also need to see if Norris gets any punishment after Monday’s incident involving Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter.

Showalter said he still sees Gonzalez as a starter, that the organization is just moving him around in a busy situation. The skipper also didn’t want to say much about long-term plans regarding Gausman’s stay in the rotation.

“I want to wait and see how everything goes,” he said. “I‘m not going to commit one way or the other. It’s just kind of where we are, and we felt like the adjustment was something ... we had the flexibility to do, and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 4-2, 2.67 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones hit a first-inning solo homer that gave the Orioles their lone run in Tuesday’s defeat. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, with four of his five homers coming during that time.

--RHP Tommy Hunter’s problems continued in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss. He gave up four ninth-inning runs on homers to Detroit DH Miguel Cabrera (a three-run shot) and 1B Victor Martinez for his third blown save in 14 chances. “It sucks, man,” Hunter said. “It’s not fun to lose. That’s my take on it. I don’t like getting beat.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman will be called up to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Tigers in his first major league game of the season. Gausman, 23, went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 games (five starts) for Baltimore last year. He was 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Tuesday’s loss. Guilmet, called up Monday, appeared each of the past two nights, throwing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings Monday and striking out the only batter he faced Tuesday.

--C Caleb Joseph got his first major league hit in Tuesday’s game. He singled to center off LHP Drew Smyly in the fourth inning, and he also threw out two attempted base-stealers plus another runner who tried to advance on a pitch that bounced in the dirt. “Caleb had a great game,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I was really proud of Caleb tonight. He did a heck of a job.”

--RHP Chris Tillman has some groin tenderness, according to manager Buck Showalter, but the skipper said he thinks it is not going to be an issue. Tillman is scheduled to start Friday in Kansas City against the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to get in to handicapping, this means that and that means this. We’ll constantly see what gives us the best option to pitch nine innings, and be competitive and continue to be in first place. And that’s what we’ll do.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, when asked about the job security of closer Tommy Hunter, who gave up two ninth-inning homers Tuesday in the Orioles’ 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (groin tenderness) is expected to make his May 16 start as scheduled.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce