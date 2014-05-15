Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter didn’t commit to using Tommy Hunter as his closer if he was needed in Wednesday’s game.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll see,” he said before the game.

It never mattered, as the Orioles fell behind 6-0 and lost 7-5 as Joe Nathan got the save in the ninth for the Tigers.

After the game Showalter also didn’t commit to keeping young prospect Kevin Gausman in the starting rotation. Called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday against the Tigers, the right-hander gave up six hits and five earned runs in four innings and took the loss.

He threw 87 pitches and faced 20 batters in the sixth big league start of his career. Gausman pitched in 20 games, with five starts, for the Orioles last year and was 0-1 with an ERA of 2.08 in six starts with the Tides of the International League before being summoned to Charm City.

Gausman and the Orioles fell behind 2-0 when first baseman Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs with a bases loaded single in the third inning. The hit came on a 96-mile-per-hour pitch low and inside.

“He kind of dropped his bat on it,” said Gausman, standing by his locker after the game.

While Cabrera has 53 career RBIs in 51 games against the Orioles, it was the two hitters at the bottom of the order that were part of rallies in the third and fourth for the Tigers.

Catcher Bryan Holaday and shortstop Danny Worth each had two hits with an RBI in the game.

”The bottom half of the lineup is what got me,“ said Gausman. ”The fourth was a tough inning for me. The third was also.

“I did some good things early on. My body felt fine. I felt great physically.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-18

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 4-2, 3.95 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start Thursday at Kansas City, which is much weaker than Detroit against lefties. Chen was on scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Detroit but was pushed back a day to the face the Royals to start a road trip.

--2B Jonathan Schoop came up with blood on the index finger of his right hand while trying to turn a double play in the fourth. DH Victor Martinez never touched Schoop on the slide into second. Schoop was looked at by the training staff. He had blood wiped off his hand and he stayed in the game. He was hitless in four at bats and his average fell to .224.

--RHP Kevin Gausman was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start Wednesday afternoon against the Tigers in Baltimore. It was the first MLB start of the year for Gausman, who made his big league debut with the Orioles in 2013. He went four innings and gave up five runs and was tagged with loss in his sixth career start. “The bottom half of the lineup is what got me,” he said.

--C Steve Clevenger got the start back of the plate as C Matt Wieters (sore elbow) is on the disabled list. He was 1-for-4 at the plate as the Orioles lost their third game in a row to Detroit. “No one wants to get swept. We have to get better as a team,” Clevenger said.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, normally a starter, was used out of the bullpen on Wednesday as Kevin Gausman was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start. Gonzalez gave up in the fifth and gave up two runs in two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody ever wants to get swept. The sooner we move forward the better off we are going to be. We have to get better.” -- Orioles C Steve Clevenger after a 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop got some blood on the index finger of his throwing hand in the fourth inning May 14. The blood was cleaned up by the training staff after a force at second and he stayed in the game.

--RHP Chris Tillman (groin tenderness) is expected to make his May 16 start as scheduled.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce