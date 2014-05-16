Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kevin Gausman, the Orioles’ highly regarded pitching prospect and the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft out of LSU, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Gausman, 23, took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in four innings in his first big league start of the season.

“Kevin was kind of a spot start,” manager Buck Showalter said.

The Orioles brought Gausman to Kansas City, but he will leave soon to join the Tides, where he is penciled in for a Tuesday start.

“I wanted to have a conversation with him, not just ‘Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,'” Showalter said. “I let him do most of the talking. I said, ‘Tell me what you thought about yesterday.’ You want them to take a little something away from it every time. He was talking about some really good pitches that they ticked off, just fouled off. That’s strike three in Triple-A. You have to be able to repeat those pitches.”

Gausman went 0-3 with a 7.66 ERA in five starts last season with the Orioles, but he had better success out of the bullpen, going 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 13 appearances.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Evan Meek from Norfolk to bolster the overworked bullpen.

Meek, a 2010 National League All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates, began the season with Baltimore, where he had 9 1/3 scoreless innings before being sent to Norfolk on May 2.

“We needed the arm,” Showalter said. “This (transaction) puts us back on an even keel.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-2, 3.97 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Zach Britton retired the Royals in order in the ninth on three ground balls for his first career save. Britton is 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA in 17 relief appearances this year, allowing just 12 hits in 22 1/3 innings, while striking out 15 and walking five. Manager Buck Showalter stopped short of naming Britton his closer after RHP Tommy Hunter had blown his past two save opportunities. “Guys graduate,” Showalter said. “It was a good start and it’s good to know that if we need him for a given night he’ll be ready. We’ll see how it goes from here.”

--C Matt Wieters, who is on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, caught RHP Bud Norris in a bullpen session Thursday. Wieters, however, did not throw the ball back to Norris; he handed it to a coach. Wieters wants to continue to catch bullpens to keep his legs in shape for the squatting required for the job.

--INF Jonathan Schoop, who had started 18 games at second and 14 games at third, did not play Thursday. He split his right index fingernail in the game Wednesday and it was swollen, although he said he was OK to play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys graduate. It was a good start, and it’s good to know that if we need him for a given night, he’ll be ready. We’ll see how it goes from here.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after LHP Zach Britton retired the Royals in order in the ninth for his first career save.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (swollen index finger) did not play May 15 after splitting the fingernail on his right index finger May 14. He said he was OK to play.

--RHP Chris Tillman (groin tenderness) is expected to make his May 16 start as scheduled.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce