Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Tommy Hunter entered Friday with an American League-leading 11 saves.

Hunter also has a 6.60 ERA with opponents batting .365 off him. He has allowed 23 hits, including three home runs, and walked five in 15 innings.

Hunter, also, has blown his past two save opportunities.

When Orioles manager Buck Showalter needed to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth Thursday against the Royals, he summoned left-hander Zach Britton, not Hunter. Britton got three ground-ball outs on 12 pitches, game over. It was Britton’s first career save.

So is Britton the new Orioles closer? The man who makes that decision was holding his cards close to the vest.

“We’re going to use whatever gives us the best chance to win, the best chance to put guys in the best spot to be successful and to be healthy,” Showalter said. “That’s the way we are looking at it.”

Stay tuned if there is a change of guard at the back of the Orioles bullpen.

Hunter and Britton were both warming up in the ninth inning Friday night, but were not needed as right-hander Chris Tillman threw a complete-game 4-0 shutout.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-3, 3.98 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-3, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman pitched not only his first complete game, but his first shutout. He limited the Royals to five hits, four of them singles, in a 4-0 whitewashing. “I don’t think about (shutouts and complete games), but it is awesome,” Tillman said. “I’ll take more of them, but that’s not my goal. My personal goal is to get deep in the game every game.”

--1B Chris Davis homered in the eighth, his first home run since April 23 and coming off the disabled list Sunday. It was Davis’ third of the season after leading the majors with 53 home runs last year.

--DH Nelson Cruz drove in two more runs in the 4-0 victory at Kansas City. That hiked his RBI total to 37, which ranks second in the American League. He tops the majors with 27 RBIs on the road.

--LF David Lough snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a seventh-inning single. It was his first career hit against the Royals, who traded him to the Orioles during the offseason for 3B Danny Valencia.

--RHP Evan Meek was designated for assignment. He had a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with the Orioles this season.

--RHP Brad Brach was called up from Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Evan Meek was designated for assignment. Brach had allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances for Baltimore this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He expects perfection, and he takes very seriously the day he pitches. He is a professional at a young age.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of RHP Chris Tillman, who pitched not only his first complete game, but his first shutout Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (groin tenderness) made his May 16 start as scheduled.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (swollen index finger) did not play May 15 and May 16 after splitting the fingernail on his right index finger May 14. He said he was OK to play.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

