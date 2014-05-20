Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez had been awfully good in his first three May starts, going 2-0 with an American League-leading 0.46 ERA for the month.

Jimenez, however, was not so good Sunday in an 8-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He was rocked for five runs on eight hits in five innings, while striking out seven and walking one.

The big blow was a three-run Alex Gordon blast on a 1-1 pitch in the fifth inning. That was the first of two Gordon three-run homers.

”I was working pretty hard to keep the ball down,“ Jimenez said. ”Most were ground balls, but that was a big mistake I made to Gordon. I tried to throw a sinker away.

“Even though I was making good pitches they found a way to hit the ball hard. It’s a tough game. I felt really good and I made a lot of good pitches. They had a good approach. I threw a lot of sinkers down and they found the hole every time. They had a really good game. There’s nothing I can do, but move on.”

Jimenez’s record dropped to 2-5, while his ERA inflated to 4.50. He has allowed 54 hits, including six home runs, and walked 23 in 52 innings in his nine starts.

“The pitch to Gordon was uncharacteristic,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Except for one pitch I thought he was good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 1-3, 4.76 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones hit a three-run homer in the ninth and singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Jones’ home run trimmed the Royals’ lead and forced them to bring in RHP Greg Holland for the final two outs. “This team doesn’t give up,” Jones said. “We fight to the last out. I‘m sure they didn’t want to bring in their closer. We just keep fighting and battling until the last out is made.”

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen has been pushed back to a Thursday start against the Indians, giving him six days rest. The Indians have the worst batting average in the majors against left-handers, so that is a major reason Chen will be skipped in the two-game series at Pittsburgh. He is the lone left-hander in the Baltimore rotation.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his eight start and his fifth road start of the season Tuesday at Pittsburgh. He is 0-2 with a 6.86 in his first four road starts. He has never faced the Pirates.

--C Matt Wieters, who went on the disabled list May 11 with a right elbow strain, received a platelet rich plasma injection last week. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Wieters is nearly recovered from the shot, but there is no timetable when he may return.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2011 and the fourth player picked in that draft, is scheduled to throw an inning Tuesday in extended spring in Florida. “It’s important,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The first time somebody’s wearing a different uniform and there’s an umpire it’s a different game. Dylan thinks it’s taking way too long, but he’s understanding the process better. He’s understanding that it has to be this way.”

--RHP Heath Bell signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Bell, 36, was designated for assignment and released by the Tampa Bay Rays two weeks ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Royals RHP James Shields) is one of the best pitchers in the America League. Our guys had a good approach. We needed a couple of zeros (after scoring three in the third), but they were able to add on and we weren‘t.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after an 8-6 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce