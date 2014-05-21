Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Manny Machado scored from first base on a double Tuesday night.

That might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of the Baltimore Orioles’ 9-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, it was another sign that the 21-year-old Baltimore third baseman is regaining his old form after undergoing reconstructive left knee surgery last October to repair a tear of the patellofemoral ligament.

“I feel great,” Machado said with a smile. “I really couldn’t ask to feel any better, and that’s the important thing right now. The rest of it will come in time.”

The “rest of it” Machado referred to was his statistics. After missing the first month of the season, he is hitting .236 with one home run and two RBIs in 18 games.

That is a far cry from last year, his first full season in the major leagues, when Machado had a .283 batting average, an American League-leading 51 doubles, 14 homers and 71 RBIs in 156 games while also winning the AL Platinum Glove, awarded to the best overall defensive player in the league.

Machado went 7-for-16 in a four-game series at Kansas City last weekend before going 1-for-5 Tuesday.

“He looked like the Manny we’re used to seeing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s starting to move better in the field and look comfortable at the plate. I don’t think anyone expected Manny to come back from an injury that serious, especially after missing a good chunk of spring training, and not show some rust. He’s getting there, and believe me, he’s the worth wait until he gets all the way back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 3.34 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 6.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Bundy, considered the organization’s best prospect, threw 18 pitches Tuesday in an extended spring training game in Florida. It was Bundy’s first time pitching to hitters from another organization since undergoing Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last June. Though Bundy gave up two home runs, his fastball was clocked at 90-92 mph and he said he felt good physically after the outing.

--C Matt Wieters said Tuesday that his strained right elbow is feeling much better eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. There was talk Wieters might be out until July 1, but he is confidence he be activated off the disabled list well before then. He has been out since May 11.

--1B Chris Davis had the second three-home run game of his career Tuesday night. It was also the seventh career multi-homer game for Davis, who finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

--CF Adam Jones extended his hitting streak to 14 games Tuesday by going 2-for-4 with a double. He is 21-for-59 (.356) with five homers and 12 RBIs during the streak.

--RHP Chris Tillman (4-2, 3.34) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of a two-game series, facing LHP Wandy Rodriguez (0-2, 6.84). Tillman is 4-0 with a 3.71 ERA in five road starts this season. His lone career start against the Pirates came May 1 at Baltimore, and he did not receive a decision after allowing three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just sometimes clicks for you, and today was one of those days.” -- 1B Chris Davis, after hitting three home runs Tuesday in the Orioles’ 9-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce