Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Wieters didn’t get a cake shaped in the letters DL for his 28th birthday Wednesday. However, the Orioles star catcher remained on the disabled list because of right elbow stiffness and uncertain when he might return.

Wednesday marked two weeks since he had last thrown, and there was no timetable for when he could resume.

“It’s getting better,” Wieters said. “We want it to feel about normal before we get back to throwing. We’re not going to worry about setting timetables until it gets feeling good. Then we’ll set a schedule from there.”

Wieters won’t be ready to be activated Monday, the first day he would be eligible. Surgery remains an option though Wieters is optimistic he can avoid the knife.

“There’s no reason to think that,” Wieters said. “We’re going to continue to improve. Once we get to the point of throwing, we’ll know more.”

The Orioles are hopeful Wieters can get back fairly quickly as he is hitting .308 with five home runs in 26 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-2, 3.69 ERA) at Indians (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Nelson Cruz likes to refer to his bat as his “boom stick” and it has been booming lately. Cruz hit his fourth home run in seven gamers Wednesday night in a 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh. He has a team-leading 14 this season after signed as a free agent during spring training and being suspended for 50 games late last season with Texas as a result of Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Biogenesis scandal.

--CF Adam Jones’ 14-game hitting streak, which was the longest active one in the major leagues, ended Thursday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

--RHP Chris Tillman saw his fortunes take a quick reversal Wednesday night as he was tagged for eight runs in one-plus inning while taking the loss. He threw his first career shutout in his previous start last Friday against the Royals at Kansas City. Tillman is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts this season. He had allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his previous nine starts.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-2, 3.69 ERA) will start Thursday night against Cleveland in the opener of a four-game home series. He lost his only career start against the Indians on June 28, 2012, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings at Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Coming off a good one, you’d like to carry it over and get a good rhythm going here. It was tough. I battled and tried to make adjustments, but they just didn’t come.” -- Orioles RHP Chris Tillman after a 9-8 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 5.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw 30 pitches from a full mound April 4, then threw 30 pitches April 7, all were fastballs. He threw 35 pitches in extended spring training April 10 without reporting any major issues. He threw 35 pitches off a full mound April 14, mixing fastballs and changeups. He made 40 pitches in a bullpen session April 23, including breaking pitches for the first time since his surgery. Bundy threw a 50-pitch bullpen session May 8 and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time in nearly a year on May 13.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Tommy Hunter (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce