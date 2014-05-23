Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- After struggling through the first month of the season, the Orioles’ offense appears to be finally revved up.

Baltimore has gotten 12 hits in each of the past four games. The last time the Orioles accomplished that feat was in 2012. They also have scored six or more runs in four consecutive games for the first time this season.

So, despite a difficult 8-7 loss to Cleveland on Thursday night in the series opener, manager Buck Showalter remains optimistic about his team.

“The positive aspect is we’re swinging the bats better,” he said. “So, you can look at it half full, half empty. You’d like to take advantage of that type of offense. You use a lot of energy and concentration to get back in the game.”

With first baseman Chris Davis and third baseman Manny Machado back from early trips to the disabled list, Baltimore’s formidable lineup appears to finally be coming together.

Center fielder Adam Jones is often criticized for plate discipline. But he had a season-high 14-game hitting streak end Wednesday -- and then picked up three more hits Thursday.

Davis erupted for three home runs against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and he may be finally getting his timing.

Left fielder Nelson Cruz, perhaps the biggest offseason addition for the Orioles, leads the team with 14 home runs.

Baltimore must now find some balance between its pitching staff and hitters to stay in contention in the American League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Matt Wieters is scheduled to come off the disabled list Monday, but he has yet to test his sore right elbow. As a result, his stint on the DL might have to be extended. Wieters is hoping to avoid surgery on the elbow, and the club might give him until July before making a decision.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will throw in an extended spring training game Saturday against Tampa Bay. Bundy is expected to return to the club midsummer, barring any setbacks.

--RHP Tommy Hunter was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a left groin strain. The move was retroactive to May 21. Hunter is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 11 saves in 14 chances. “We’re hoping to catch this in its infancy,” manager Buck Showalter said about the injury. RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the roster spot.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Norfolk. Guilmet has made two appearances for the Orioles and has not allowed a run, with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. He was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 15 appearances for the Tide. He immediately made an impression with the Orioles, throwing a perfect 2 1/3 innings against Cleveland. “He’s got good tempo, real good, aggressive,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I look at him throughout his whole career, he’s always been a one-inning guy.”

--1B Chris Davis is expected to miss Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians and Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers for the birth of his first child. Manager Buck Showalter said doctors will induce labor if the baby is not born by Sunday.

--RHP Johan Santana continues to progress from offseason left shoulder surgery and threw 48 pitches in an extended spring training game at the Orioles’ spring facility on Sarasota, Fla. Santana felt well enough to throw an additional 10 pitches in a side session after the outing. He is expected to join the team by midsummer.

--3B Manny Machado left the game Thursday against the Indians in the 12th inning with right groin stiffness. He went 1-for-6 and his status for Friday’s game was uncertain. “It’s something that it didn’t really bother me hitting or fielding,” Machado said. “It was more of a stiffness every time I started running or that first step. And it just kept getting worse.”

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who is rated as the Orioles’ third-best prospect, made his first start Thursday for Double-A Bowie since suffering a knee sprain April 14. He allowed one run on two hits, with two strikeouts and two walks, over five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The positive aspect is we’re swinging the bats better. So, you can look at it half full, half empty. You’d like to take advantage of that type of offense. You use a lot of energy and concentration to get back in the game.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after an 8-7 loss to Cleveland on Thursday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right groin stiffness) left the May 22 game. His prognosis was uncertain.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce