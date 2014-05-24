Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado and the Orioles are hoping his strained right groin is just a temporary setback. Machado was out of the starting lineup Friday night against Cleveland, one day after leaving in the 11th inning of the Orioles 8-7 13-inning loss to the Indians.

“(I) talked with him and the trainers. I think it’s better than we thought it would be today,” manager Buck Showalter said before Friday night’s game. “So it’s the proverbial day-to-day. See what the next day or so brings, but we don’t think it’s a DL-able thing at this point.”

Machado, who missed the month of April as he recovered from offseason knee surgery, said he would rest Friday, perhaps doing some work indoor work in the batting cage.

“At this point, we’re not trying to go out there and reaggravate it, and just make it worse. It’s getting better. Hopefully, in the next couple of days, it will get better and I can be out there,” Machado said.

He struggled since rejoining the team May 1, and a seven-game hitting streak has raised his average to .229, with a homer, three RBIs and a .270 on-base percentage.

“He was almost trying too hard,” Showalter said. “Hopefully, (after) this time we’ll start to see some things like we saw in the first four months of the season last year.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber 4-3, 3.43 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jiminez, 2-5, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris went six innings Friday night against the Indians, allowing four runs on six hits and improving to 3-4 with a 3.83 ERA. He threw 110 pitches. “Really the game-changer for me was going out in the sixth. We score two in the fifth (to take the lead) and to go back out there, leave a guy on third base, it says something to your team,” he said. “I was really happy with the sixth, to get through that one, it put us in position to win the game.”

--RF Nick Markakis went 4-for-5, passing Oriole great Paul Blair for eighth place on the team’s all-time hit list with 1,429. Markakis has hit in five straight games (10-for-24) and improved his average to .306 overall, and in the first inning this year, he’s 20-for-45 (.444). “He’s so consistent, everything that he does,” said manager Buck Showalter. “I don’t think he feels the pressure to do things from the leadoff spot that he might feel in other places, but he’s capable of hitting about anywhere you want to hit him in the batting order.”

--LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Friday to provide some help for the team’s overworked bullpen. Baltimore relievers had tossed 141/3 innings Wednesday and Thursday and McFarland, a starter, gives them another long-man in the bullpen. It’s McFarland’s third stint with the Orioles this season.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for LHP T.J. McFarland. Guilmet hadn’t allowed a hit while striking out four in four perfect innings over three appearances, but the Orioles needed another long-man to help its overworked bullpen and McFarland is a starter.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-5, 4.50) makes his 10th start of the season Saturday at home against the Indians. Jimenez is 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA in four home starts in 2014. In his last start, he allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings of a loss at Kansas City. Before that, he was 2-0 in May, having given up one earned run in 19 2/3 innings. He’s never faced the Indians.

--1B Chris Davis homered, doubled and drove in four runs in Baltimore’s 8-4 win Friday night against the Indians. It was his fourth homer of the week and third multi-hit game. In the last four games he’s improved his average from .231 to .267. “Early on I felt like I was fouling off a lot of pitches, good pitches to drive, now I‘m obviously not missing them,” Davis said. “It feels good to swing the bat better.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it was just a matter of time. Obviously, the more at-bats everybody gets the more comfortable they’re going to get, and we’ve been doing a good job of stringing good at-bats together lately and scoring some runs.” -- Orioles 1B Chris Davis after an 8-4 win over Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right groin stiffness) left the May 22 game and was held out May 23.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Troy Patton

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce