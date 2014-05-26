Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With the addition of Nick Hundley from the San Diego Padres, the Baltimore Orioles will carry three catchers for the time-being, according to manager Buck Showalter.

Baltimore traded left-hander Troy Patton for Hundley and cash considerations on Saturday. The Orioles also have two other catchers, Caleb Joseph and Steve Clevenger, on the 25-man roster. Matt Wieters, Baltimore’s regular starting catcher, is on the disabled list with a right elbow strain.

The Orioles have room to carry the extra catcher because Chris Davis went on maternity leave for the birth of his first child. He is expected to rejoin the team early in the week. When Davis returns, Baltimore will likely have to make a decision on who will remain behind the plate.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Showalter said.

Hundley, 30, batted .271 with a homer and three RBIs for the Padres over 33 games. He is a career .238 hitter with 47 homers and 195 RBIs over 510 games. He has also thrown out 130 of 470 runners (28 percent). Showalter held Hundley out of the lineup Sunday so he could get acclimated to his new surroundings. Instead, Joseph started and went 0-for-3.

“He packed up his life and flew across the country on a red-eye just to be here,” Showalter said. “I’d like everything to slow down a little bit, take everything in. I like his experience.”

Regardless of who stays, Showalter will be looking for improvements. Orioles catchers have struggled throwing out baserunners this season. Baltimore has just thrown out just seven of 41 runners attempting to steal a base.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 4.21 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 6-1, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Steve Lombardozzi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for C Nick Hundley, who the Orioles acquired Saturday from the San Diego Padres. Lombardozzi is batting .288 with 2 RBIs in 73 at-bats with Baltimore this season. Prior to the game. Lombardozzi knew his staus was uncertain. ”Whether you’re here or you’re in Triple-A, you’ve just got to take it one day at a time, he said. “I just want to help this team win. It’s part of the business. You’ve got to just learn to accept that. Those are things you can’t control. You’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”

--3B Manny Machado returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the past two games with a slight groin pull. Machado went 1-for-2 with a homer and played flawlessly at third. Prior to the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he created two lineups: one with Machado and one without him. Machado said after the game the injury did not bother him at all. On if his leg bothered him: “I had it wrapped on pretty good, I kept it nice and tight,” Machado said. “Everything went well. Everything felt good.”

--RHP Johan Santana is expected to throw up to 75 pitches in his last extended spring game Tuesday. Santana is recovering from offseason left shoulder surgery. The Orioles are still determining a timetable for Santana joining the team.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was activated prior to Sunday’s game against the Indians. Guilmet was initially recalled Friday before being put on the taxi squad to replace RHP Tommy Hunter, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning against Cleveland with two strikeouts and a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The more games that I play the more comfortable I feel. It’s been a blessing to be a part of this team. To be able to contribute and have the team win, it’s been good.” -- DH Nelson Cruz, when asked about leading the majors in homers after a 4-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. He throw as many as 75 pitches in an extended spring training game May 27. The club is still deciding on the next step for him.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis (paternity list)

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce