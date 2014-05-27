Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- First baseman Chris Davis will rejoin the Orioles Tuesday after missing the last two games to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth Sunday to a baby girl.

”Everything went well,“ manager Buck Showalter said Monday, before the Orioles beat the Brewers, 7-6, in 10 innings. ”I promised him before we left, I said, ‘Listen, don’t feel like you have to text me and do this and do that. I’ll leave you alone. If I don’t hear from you, I’ll see you Tuesday in Milwaukee.’

“He said great. Then on the plane (after Sunday’s game), I texted him, I said, ‘I lied. I‘m dying to know how everything went.'”

Right-hander Preston Guilmet was called up to replace Davis but the Orioles are expected to keep Guilmet on the roster and option out one of the three catchers on their roster when Davis returns.

“In the National League, it helps you a little bit with our two guys being able to play somewhere else,” Showalter said. “We talked about a couple options for (Tuesday) but we want to make sure everything continues to go down a good path for Chris and Jill and he’s here (Tuesday). But we are ready, good to go either way.”

Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can put players on the paternity list for up to three days.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-2, 4.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy had three hits Monday, including a 10th-inning double that led to the eventual game-winning run, and extended his hitting streak to eight games in his first game at Miller Park since 2009, when he played for the Brewers.

--1B Chris Davis is expected to rejoin the Orioles Tuesday in Milwaukee. Davis missed Baltimore’s last two games to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth to a baby girl Sunday. Davis is batting .260 this season with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

--C Nick Hundley made his first start for the Orioles Monday after being acquired over the weekend from the San Diego Padres. Hundley went 1-for-5 Monday but drove in the eventual game-winning run with an RBI single in the 10th off Brewers RHP Rob Wooten.

--RHP Chris Tillman struck out seven Monday but gave up six runs on seven hits and four walks Monday against Milwaukee. In his last two starts, Tillman has allowed 12 earned runs -- the most of any two-game stretch in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big win for us. Down two runs with two outs and guys come through there. It was a good way to tie it up and to finish it in the 10th.” -- SS J.J. Hardy, who scored the eventual winning run in the 10th inning as Baltimore rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Brewers on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He became eligible to come off the disabled list May 26 but remained sidelined.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. He could throw as many as 75 pitches in an extended spring training game May 27. The club is still deciding on the next step for him.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Steve Clevenger

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis (paternity list)

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce