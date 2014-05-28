Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With injured catcher Matt Weiters feeling better but a ways away from throwing, recently-acquired Nick Hundley is likely to be the Orioles’ starting catcher for the near future.

After losing Weiters, an all-star last season, on May 11, Baltimore acquired Hundley from San Diego over the weekend and Tuesday, optioned Steve Clevenger to Triple-A Norfolk, leaving Hundley and Caleb Joseph as the only catchers on the Orioles’ roster.

The decision to option Clevenger was difficult but came down to an organizational desire to have him play every day.

“I want him to kind of get back in that flow of catching every day,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “In a perfect world, Caleb would be doing that, too but if Matt comes back, if that is heading in that direction, it might change the dynamics of how we look at it.”

Hundley was hitting .271 with three doubles and three RBIs in 59 games for the Padres before the trade. He made his Orioles debut Monday and went 1-for-5 and drove in the eventual game-winning run with a 10th-inning single at Milwaukee.

Weiters, meanwhile, has started to feel some improvement in his right elbow and hopes to at the very least, start testing it soon.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: 4-6

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 3-4, 3.83 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo (2-3, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/1B Steve Clevenger was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Norfolk after the Orioles reinstated 1B Chris Davis from the paternity list. Clevenger had appeared in 24 games this season for Baltimore and hit .243 with eight doubles and eight RBIs.

--1B Chris Davis was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday and was back in the lineup as the Orioles faced Milwaukee. Davis missed the last two games to be with his wife, Jill, who gave birth to the couple’s first child over the weekend.

--INF Steve Pearce hit his fourth home run of the season -- a pinch-hit, three-run shot of Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza that gave the Orioles a 6-5 lead. Since re-signing with the Orioles on April 29, Pearce is batting .339 with three doubles, four home runs and one RBI.

--LF Nelson Cruz was 2-for-3 and hit his MLB-leading 17th home run of the season Tuesday in the Orioles’ 7-6 loss at Milwaukee. Cruz has now hit safely in eight straight games and leads the American League with 46 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are some decent hitting pitchers over here, we knew that coming in.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo got the game-winning hit in extras on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He became eligible to come off the disabled list May 26 but remained sidelined.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. He could throw as many as 75 pitches in an extended spring training game May 27. The club is still deciding on the next step for him.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He had four at-bats in a simulated game in Florida on May 9.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce