Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- The Baltimore Orioles would like Johan Santana to make one more appearance at extended spring training, but the veteran left-hander could exercise an opt-out clause in his contract that kicks in Friday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who is trying to come back from a second left shoulder operation, signed a one-year minor league contract with Baltimore in early March.

Should he not exercise his opt-out clause, the Orioles would have him throw about 85 pitches, and if all goes well, have him make starts with minor league affiliates on June 8 and 13 and join the major league club by June 18 or 19.

“If these three (outings) work out, he’d be an option for us,” manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday before the Orioles’ 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s one thing being able to get through it, it’s another thing to have people evaluate whether it will work up here.”

Santana has pitched in just 21 games since the end of the 2010 season, but with a 139-78 career record and a 3.20 ERA, there is still interest in the 35-year-old -- especially in Baltimore, where all five starters have an ERA of at least 4.00.

“He has got to approve it, they have to approve it,” Showalter said. “So we’re not there yet, but that’s tentatively (the plan).”

--LF Nelson Cruz hit two home runs Wednesday, giving him a career-high 12 for the month and a major-league-leading 18 this season. Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk and added his 47th and 48th RBIs for the season, the most in the American League.

--SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. He has not homered since Sept. 6, 2013 -- a span of 66 games and 257 at-bats.

--RHP Evan Meek was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, leaving the Orioles with 39 players on their 40-man roster. Meek went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in 12 games before he was optioned to Norfolk on May 18. Meek has appeared in eight games with Norfolk, going 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. He has been on the disabled list all season due to right shoulder inflammation.

--OF Nolan Reimold (strained neck) continues to take part in extended spring training games. Manager Buck Showalter said there is no timetable for Reimold’s return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My pitch count did skyrocket pretty quick there in the first couple of innings, but I settled down from there. I started making some adjustments, and to get through six was pretty nice.” -- RHP Bud Norris, who allowed four runs in the first three innings Wednesday during the Orioles’ 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. If he doesn’t exercise an opt-out clause in his contract May 30, he would throw in an extended spring training game, then pitch twice in the minors in early June before joining the Baltimore rotation in mid-June.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in a simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk in late May.

