Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When Manny Machado made his season debut following his reinstatement from the disabled list May 1, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter considered inserting the third baseman into the lower third of his batting order as to alleviate pressure on him.

Instead, Machado, who missed the season’s first month while recovering from offseason knee surgery, remained in the No. 2 spot in the order.

Twenty-four games later, with Machado lugging a .576 on-base-plus-slugging percentage into the Orioles’ four-game series with the Houston Astros, Showalter dropped Machado to seventh in the lineup. Thursday marked the first time this season Machado hit someplace other than second in the Baltimore order.

“I think Manny (needs) to take a little blow from up there,” Showalter said. “He seemed to be in a good place (upon his return from the DL), and he started out pretty well. It was 50-50 starting him where I’ve got him now and letting him work back up (the lineup). I have a lot of confidence that he’ll move back up there, and it’s nice to have him at the bottom of the order.”

Machado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday in the Orioles’ 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Left fielder Steve Pearce filled the void in the No. 2 hole and went 1-for-4. Pearce entered the series with a .328/.368/.578 slash line over 68 plate appearances. Pearce has been surprisingly effective against right-handers this season (.340/.377/.580 in 53 plate appearances), a departure from his career splits as an effective right-handed hitter against lefties. Pearce has a career OPS of .810 against southpaws compared to a .648 mark against righties.

“Trying to take advantage of Steve right now,” Showalter said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-3, 4.35 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 1-6, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez did not factor into the decision but delivered a quality start Thursday at Houston. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.24 against the Astros, his lowest against any opponent. In six starts this month, Jimenez posted a 3.12 ERA after producing a 6.59 ERA in five April starts.

--DH Nelson Cruz finished 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Cruz is batting .472 (17-for-36) during his streak. His 49 RBIs before the end of May are the second most in club history, trailing the 50 that 1B Chris Davis posted before by June 1 last season.

--LF Steve Pearce hit second in the order for the first time this season and finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Pearce is batting .324/.361/.574 over 23 games this season. “Trying to take advantage of Steve right now,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--3B Manny Machado was dropped five spots in the batting order to seventh after spending the first 24 games in the No. 2 hole following his return from the disabled list on May 1. Machado continued to slump at the plate despite the move, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is batting .216/.270/.284, and he committed a throwing error Thursday.

--OF Francisco Peguero saw his 20-day rehab stint with Triple-A Norfolk end, but he remains on the disabled list due to a recently sustained hamstring injury. He opened the season on the DL due to right wrist tendinitis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, he’s out. I‘m not sure what they’re looking at.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on a play when he believed Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez tagged out Houston C Jason Castro at the plate. After a replay review, the run was allowed to stand, and the Astros went on to win 3-1.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. If he doesn’t exercise an opt-out clause in his contract May 30, he would throw in an extended spring training game, then pitch twice in the minors in early June before joining the Baltimore rotation in mid-June.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in a simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce