Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- One day after Astros rookie right fielder George Springer added his club to the list of victims tormented by his scorching stretch at the plate, Orioles manager Buck Showalter displayed no hesitancy in praising Springer for his performance and his respectful style of play.

Even though Springer managed just two hits during the Astros’ three-game set in Baltimore earlier this month, Showalter came away impressed with his approach at the plate and his obvious talent. In the opener of this four-game series on Thursday night, Springer bashed his second home run against Baltimore this season, a two-run shot in the seventh inning that proved decisive in the Astros’ 3-1 victory.

“He struck out three times at our ballpark and I remember telling (people) this kid is going to be pretty good,” Showalter said of Springer. “I love the way he plays the game; he plays the game very respectfully.”

Springer finished 0-for-4 in the Astros’ 2-1 win on Friday night, putting an end to his 11-game hitting streak. But the historic numbers he’s posted this month -- his 10 home runs in particular -- have been eye-catching. His run of power has conjured names from the history books, dating back to Rudy York in 1937 and Mark McGwire 50 years later. Springer features prodigious power and, noteworthy for Showalter, bat speed that reminds Showalter of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Wil Myers.

“They’re going to have a lot of fun with Springer,” Showalter said. “He plays with good energy. His contact to damage ratio has been very good. The things that challenge a lot of guys won’t challenge him.”

RECORD: 26-27

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 4-2, 4.69 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-2, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz finished 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning single, extending his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. Cruz is batting .450 (18-for-40) during his streak and, with one game remaining before the calendar hits June, remains one RBI shy of 1B Chris Davis’ club record of 50 RBIs (set in 2013) through the first two months of the season.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out infield single to Astros 2B Jose Altuve. Gonzalez has allowed three earned runs or less in nine consecutive starts, posting a 3.27 ERA over that span. He has four consecutive starts of at least six innings pitched with just two runs allowed.

--1B Chris Davis finished 1-for-4 with a single in the seventh inning, snapping an 0-for-17 skid in the process. Davis’ sinking line drive was slightly misplayed by Astros CF Dexter Fowler, who paused before coming in and just missing the ball, which clipped off his glove. Davis saw a slight dip in his slash line, which stands at .237/.361/.439.

--3B Manny Machado finished 0-for-3 and remains hitless since being dropped five spots in the batting over to seventh. Machado is 0-for-8 since May 28 and, after spending the first 24 games batting second, is now hitting just .210/.263/.276.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was thinking about it. They were hitting the ball pretty good (but) we got a couple outs, we made (a) couple of nice plays ... when we needed to. I was working pretty well.” -- RHP Miguel Gonzalez, whose no-hitter was broken up in the sixth inning Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk May 30.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He made 25 throws May 30. He’s scheduled to throw again June 1.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. If he doesn’t exercise an opt-out clause in his contract May 30, he would throw in an extended spring training game, then pitch twice in the minors in early June before joining the Baltimore rotation in mid-June.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in a simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce

