Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Exactly one month after returning to the lineup following offseason knee surgery, Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is finding his groove at the plate.

Machado recorded his first set of consecutive multi-hit games this year over the weekend. He went 2-for-4 both Saturday and Sunday, and he hit his first career grand slam in the series finale against the Houston Astros, a 9-4 victory that allowed the Orioles to split the four-game set.

Following his three-hit game at Kansas City on May 18, Machado endured a nine-game stretch in which he batted .158/.220/.263 heading into Saturday. He entered the third game of the Houston series batting .210/.263/.276, and he spent his third consecutive game hitting seventh after enjoying 24 consecutive starts in the No. 2 hole. Both of his hits Saturday were infield singles, not exactly indicative of someone coming out of a slump.

“He built on some of the good fortune he had (Saturday),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Machado, whom he bumped back up to the second spot Sunday.

With Astros right-hander Scott Feldman wobbling through the sixth inning Sunday, Machado turned on a 2-2 sinker that caught too much of the plate and launched it 393 feet to left field. The Astros intentionally walked Nick Markakis, who hit the ball hard off Feldman while flying out in the fourth inning, to face Machado with the bases loaded and one out, seeking a potential inning-ending double play.

Machado made them pay.

“I hope so. I really hope so,” Machado said when asked if he is escaping his slump. “Today was a good day at the plate. Felt good, and my legs are finally getting under me. Feel like I can continue that.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-6, 4.65 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-1, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Johan Santana was placed on the disabled list. Santana, who last pitched in the majors on Aug. 17, 2012, was nearing an opt-out date in the minor league contract he signed with the Orioles in early March. The Orioles selected Santana’s contract from Norfolk then added him to the DL as he continues his recovery from major shoulder surgery.

--RF Nelson Cruz was lifted in the third inning after being hit by a pitch from Astros RHP Scott Feldman. He was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion, and he is day-to-day. Cruz was plunked on the wrist and took first base after visiting with medical personnel. He was part of a double steal and advanced to third base on a balk but did not return to the field a half-inning later, replaced by LF David Lough. Cruz hit into a double play in his first at-bat and had his 12-game hitting streak snapped.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who allowed one run on four hits and one walk with a season-high six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, has won each of his first three starts against the Astros. His ERA against Houston is 2.75. When Chen records at least 16 outs in a start, the Orioles are 32-17.

--3B Manny Machado hit his first career grand slam, doing so against Astros RHP Scott Feldman in the sixth inning. Machado finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. His grand slam was the first surrendered by Houston pitching this season and the second by the Orioles. Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam on April 23 at Toronto.

--DH Nick Markakis reached on an infield single leading off the game and improved his batting average to .434 (23-for-53) in the first inning this season. Markakis, who battled a sore neck during the weekend, was given the day off from playing the field. He has five runs and three doubles in the first inning in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was overall a good day. The pitching staff threw well. We’re finally getting some hits when we need to. Things are coming into place.” -- 3B Manny Machado, after the Orioles’ 9-4 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. The Orioles are hopeful that Santana will be able to contribute by mid-June.

--RF Nelson Cruz (left wrist contusion) left the June 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He made 25 throws May 30.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce