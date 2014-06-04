Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baltimore Orioles left fielder Nelson Cruz received a warm ovation from fans in his return to Texas for the first time since leaving the team as a free agent in the offseason.

Cruz fought through the distraction of his homecoming and bad cramping to hit a three-run home run -- his league-leading 21st -- in the Orioles’ 8-3 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday night.

“Weird,” Cruz said when asked about his emotions before the game. “I’d been here so long. It’s weird.”

His memories of his time here, he said, were all good.

“They gave me a chance to be a player.”

Cruz’s departure followed a difficult 2013 season. He was suspended for 50 games for violating the league’s policy banning performance enhancing drugs. He returned, going hitless, for the Rangers’ one-game playoff against Tampa Bay, a loss that ended the season and ultimately his eight-year career as a Ranger.

“Everything I went through (last year) made me a better player,” Cruz said. “It helped me to know myself better.”

Cruz admitted “surprise” when his status in the free-agent market lagged. After expecting a multi-year contract for tens of millions, the 33-year-old settled for a one-year deal worth $8 million with Baltimore.

So far it’s worked out for both. Cruz increased his major league leading totals in home runs and RBIs (55). He’s hitting .313 after a 1-for-4 night.

“There isn’t anything he’s doing that surprises me,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “I’ve seen Nelson put us on his back.”

Said Buck Showalter, his Baltimore manager: “He’s got a real pure heart, real sincere. He brings a lot of personality, he’s not afraid to be himself. And he’s swung the bat pretty well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-27

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 3-5, 4.04 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-1, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.39 ERA) took a no-decision in his 12th start of the season -- and seventh on the road -- an 8-3 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

--1B Chris Davis went 1-for-4 in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday to improve his average against his former team to .166 with 14 strikeouts -- including one on Tuesday -- in 30 at-bats over eight games against the Rangers.

--LF Nelson Cruz returned to Texas for the first time since leaving the team through free agency in the offseason and hit his league-leading 21st home run, a three-run shot in Baltimore’s decisive six-run eighth inning that drove in his league-best 53rd, 54th and 55th RBIs. All with cramps nagging him throughout the Orioles’ 8-3 victory over the Rangers. “I was cramping since the fourth inning,” said Cruz. “It was bad. I was hoping to get something going.”

--RF Nick Markakis entered a .148 hitter in seven games against Texas, but he increased a current hitting streak to eight games after going 3-for-5, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, in an 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. He’s hitting .382 with four walks four doubles and six runs during the streak.

--CF Adam Jones was a tough out for Texas in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory on Tuesday. The Orioles’ center fielder was 4-for-5 with a home run that accounted for his 31st RBI this season and two runs scored and improved his average to .294.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice. They were always behind me. I couldn’t be more thankful for the fans.” -- Orioles RF Nelson Cruz, on playing against his form team, the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) has yet to pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. The Orioles are hopeful that Santana will be able to contribute by mid-June.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

