Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Hours before Wednesday’s 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Miguel Gonzalez was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start due to a strained oblique.

The results of an MRI taken on Wednesday afternoon came back positive, leaving open the chance for Orioles manager Buck Showalter to reinsert Gonzalez in the starting role later this week, avoiding having to put him on the 15-day disabled list.

“It’s better than we hoped, better than we thought it might be,” said Showalter.

The Orioles will turn to Chris Tillman to fill in for Gonzalez. Tillman was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday.

The rotation shuffling opens the door for either T.J. McFarland or rookie Kevin Gausman to potentially start on Saturday.

Gausman, the Orioles No. 2 overall prospect, was scheduled to start Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk but had his outing shortened so he could be considered for the call up.

“Before I went on the field tonight I saw Gausman’s inning of work,” Showalter said. “It will definitely be one of those three. I’d say we will probably make that decision tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-27

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-2, 4.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Zach Britton gave up two hits in the 9th inning on Wednesday night but registered his fifth save in six attempts. He has allowed three earned runs in 30 2/3 innings this season.

--RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 on Wednesday extending his current hitting streak to nine games. He has had five multiple hit games over that span, upping his average to .308 on the season.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a left groin strain) completed a pitcher’s fielding practice session in pregame on Wednesday. If all goes well, Hunter could throw from the mound as early as Thursday.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez underwent an MRI on Wednesday for a possible oblique strain suffered during a workout session. Gonzalez was scratched from Thursday’s start. Test results were encouraging, leaving open the door for a possible weekend start.

--RHP Dylan Bundy , the Orioles No. 1 ranked prospect, is scheduled to pitch in his first minor league game of the season June 15 for short-season Class-A Aberdeen. Bundy underwent Tommy John surgery last June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a lot of guys in this clubhouse that know how to swing the bat. As a starting pitcher, you just try to throw up as many zeroes as you can, knowing that one or two runs isn’t going to kill you.” -- Baltimore RHP Bud Norris after a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left the June 6 game. He is listed as day-to-day

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) has yet to pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. The Orioles are hopeful that Santana will be able to contribute by mid-June.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce