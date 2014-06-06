Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

The Orioles didn’t have a pick until the 90th position in Thursday’s baseball draft, only the sixth time in franchise history that Baltimore hasn’t had a first-round pick.

Baltimore was forced to give up its first two picks in the draft after signing free agents Ubaldo Jimenez and Nelson Cruz.

That’s looking like one good move and one wait-and-see.

Cruz entered Friday’s play leading the majors with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs while batting .319. Cruz left Texas to sign with the Orioles, meaning the Rangers took a compensatory pick from Baltimore. Ironically, the Orioles were playing Texas on draft day.

As for Jimenez, he has yet to find a groove this season with the Orioles as he is currently 2-6 with a 4.39 ERA in 12 starts this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-2, 4.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman lasted just one inning as he faced 11 batters and gave up five runs on six hits. Texas SS Elvis Andrus singled to left to drive in the Rangers’ fifth run and chased Tillman from the game. It’s the second time in four outings that Tillman has lasted just an inning. He left after one in the Orioles’ 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh on May 21.

--DH Nelson Cruz went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Cruz is leading the majors in home runs (21) and RBIs (55), but there was some irony in his fruitless night on Thursday. The Orioles signed Cruz away from the Rangers and lost their first-round pick in the first-year player draft as a result.

--CF Adam Jones tried to single-handedly get the Orioles back in the game for the second time in the top of the eighth. Jones hit a solo home run, but the rest of the Baltimore offense didn’t follow him this time. Jones finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs on a double and the homer.

--RHP Brad Brach gave the Orioles a chance to come back by pitching 3 1/3 innings and shutting out the Rangers on three hits. RHP Ryan Webb followed with another 1 2/3 shutout innings. But the Orioles ultimately had to use too many arms after starter Chris Tillman left in the second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were real close at the end. But we expend so much energy getting back in that ball game and then you’ve got to make that next jump over. We ran out of bullets.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after Thursday’s loss to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29. He’s scheduled to begin rehab assignment June 7.

--RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left the June 4 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013) has yet to pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He pitched in a simulated game April 27. He pitched in extended spring training May 5-22. The Orioles are hopeful that Santana will be able to contribute by mid-June.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce