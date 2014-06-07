Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE-- Could a window of opportunity again be opening for right-hander Kevin Gausman?

The Baltimore Orioles will be calling him up to start Saturday’s game with Oakland since they needed to place right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 15-day disabled list (strained right oblique), retroactive to May 31. This is a pitcher the Orioles are hoping for big things from, a former first-round draft pick (2012) who apparently has all the tools.

He pitched well at times in relief with the Orioles for part of 2013, much better than as a starter. But there’s no question the Orioles need help in their starting rotation, which simply can’t go deep into games on a regular basis, and that’s where Gausman will end up some day.

Gausman is the kind of power pitcher who appears able to go deep into games. For now, though, the Orioles are taking it slow with him. He’s 1-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Norfolk. He pitched just one inning in his last start on Wednesday, when they pulled him after the Gonzalez situation cropped up.

For now, Gausman will be filling in. But Orioles manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t mind having to make a tough decision in the next week or two.

“I hope that Kevin makes it real hard on us, wanting to keep him around,” Showalter said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) vs. A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 31, due to a strained right oblique.

--RHP Kevin Gausman will be brought up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Saturday’s game against Oakland since RHP Miguel Gonzalez now is out. “I hope that Kevin makes it real hard on us, wanting to keep him around,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Evan Meek’s contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Meek came on in the 11th Friday night and gave up the winning run in a 4-3 loss.

--LHP Tim Berry got recalled from Double-A Bowie. Berry’s likely an emergency for this game and is probably headed back tomorrow when RHP Kevin Gausman comes up.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA this season.

--RHP Tommy Hunter appears ready to come off the disabled list on Sunday and re-join the team’s bullpen. Hunter went on the disabled list May 22 with a groin strain.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen got his point across to Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson in the sixth inning Friday night. Donaldson upset Orioles 3B Manny Machado with a hard tag that ended the third inning, and both benches emptied briefly. But when Donaldson batted next, Chen buzzed him with one pitch near his chin before hitting him a few pitches later.

--SS J.J. Hardy’s recent fielding problems continued Friday. He made an error in the 11th inning that set up Oakland’s winning run, booting a grounder from Alberto Callaspo. Hardy’s now made four errors in the last two games. “I was looking to throw the ball to third. Took my eye off the ball. I just can’t do that,” Hardy said.

--3B Manny Machado hit a solo homer in the fifth to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead. He also got mad when he thought Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson tagged him too hard, confronting him and leading to a brief situation where both benches cleared. But everything settled down quickly. “It is what it is, ”Machado said. “It’s baseball, it’s part of the game. Now I‘m going to put it in the past and play another game tomorrow.”

--LHP Johan Santana tore his left Achilles tendon on Friday and is done for the year, the club confirmed. Santana got hurt going after a ball that hit him and bounced away. Tests later confirmed the diagnosis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of great things that really happened tonight. Unfortunately, they did a couple more than we did.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a 4-3 loss to Oakland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) was put on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 31.

--RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left the June 4 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29. He is scheduled to begin rehab assignment June 7.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Evan Meek

LHP Tim Berry

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce