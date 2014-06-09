Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Tommy Hunter returned from the disabled list Sunday. Now the Baltimore Orioles must decide how to utilize him.

Hunter began the year as the closer and recorded 11 saves, but he also blew three save opportunities, prompting manager Buck Showalter to move left-hander Zach Britton into the ninth-inning role. Now that Hunter is back, Showalter likely is going to use him in a different spot, as Britton is performing well as the closer.

Having Hunter available gives Showalter an extra card to play, if he wants to. If there are times when Showalter wants to rest Britton, the skipper can go to Hunter.

Hunter, who has a 6.06 ERA in 19 appearances this season, is keeping an optimistic attitude upon his return, hoping and believing that his season will turn around.

“Things are going to start bouncing your way eventually,” he said. “They have to, it’s baseball, so it’ll all even out by the end of the year, and you guys won’t be asking me those questions.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 4-5, 4.41 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-3, 4.72 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Orioles came into the draft looking for pitchers, and they stuck to that plan. They went with 27 pitchers among their 38 picks. Baltimore’s first five picks were pitchers, and 20 of the selections overall from college. Gary Rajsich, the team’s director of scouting, said the organization thought pitching was the strong point of this year’s draft, so it went right after good arms. The Orioles had no picks on the first day of the draft, giving up their first two picks in compensation for signing OF Nelson Cruz and RHP Ubaldo Jimenez. LHP Brian Gonzalez, the 90th overall pick, a high school pitcher from Florida, was Baltimore’s first pick.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tommy Hunter was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game. He had been out since May 21 due to a groin issues, but he threw well in a rehab assignment Saturday night and was ready to roll.

--RHP Evan Meek was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk to clear a spot on the Orioles’ roster for RHP Tommy Hunter, who was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game. Meek is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

--RHP Kevin Gausman’s next start is going to be with the big club, manager Buck Showalter confirmed Sunday. It could come Thursday against the Blue Jays in Baltimore. Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to face the A’s on Saturday night in place of injured RHP Miguel Gonzalez. He gave up a run on four hits over seven innings while striking out six to pick up the win in Baltimore’s 6-3 victory.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just two hits Sunday, but they brought in six runs for Oakland in his 2 1/3 innings. LF Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the third after DH John Jaso nearly did the same thing three batters before and ended up with a two-run double. “I lost everything,” Jimenez said. “The fastball was moving too much. It was hard to throw for a strike, and the breaking ball, I couldn’t throw it for a strike.”

--3B Manny Machado got ejected in the eighth inning of Sunday’s loss. He felt Oakland LHP Fernando Abad threw too close on one pitch and then lost control of his bat, which flew toward third base. Both benches emptied, and both players were tossed. Machado also got upset Friday night when he felt Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson tagged him too hard, and both benches emptied there also. “I think if you look at it realistically, you had two competitive people the first day that both were probably a little right and both of them a little wrong,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “I always try to let the players handle those things instead of getting involved with them.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just can’t compete, especially against a team like that, walking that many people. He just couldn’t get it back in gear. You’ve seen him better than that. Today wasn’t very good.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who struggled Sunday in the Orioles’ 11-1 loss to the Oakland A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left the June 4 game. He is expected to start June 9.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29. He began rehab assignment with Class A Delmarva on June 7, and he was activated June 8.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Brad Brach

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce