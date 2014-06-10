Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles, as of Monday night, hadn’t found out what penalty Manny Machado will get after Sunday’s incident, where he appeared to sling a bat after swinging at a pitch.

Both Machado and A’s left-hander Fernando Abad were tossed when everything happened in the eighth inning. Abad appeared to throw at Machado on the first pitch, and the Orioles third baseman stood and glared at him.

Then, Abad did it again, and Machado’s bat came flying out when he swung and missed at the pitch. Both dugouts and bullpens emptied -- as they had on Friday, when Machado got mad when he felt A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson may have tagged him too hard.

But Machado said after Monday’s win over Boston that he felt bad about what happened.

“We all make mistakes; it’s tough,” Machado said. “It’s going to happen. At that point, I let my emotions take over. In this situation, I think you’ve got to control a little better, and it’s something we’re just going to have to move on from and learn from it. I got the best of it, and I learned.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said they’re expecting something to possibly come down Tuesday but they don’t know for sure yet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman 5-2, 5.20 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Stinson was recalled before Monday’s series opener with the Red Sox. The Orioles had no one to fill in as their long man in the bullpen, and Stinson came up from Triple-A Norfolk while RHP Brad Brach, who pitched in long relief Sunday, was sent back to Norfolk.

--RHP Brad Brach, who pitched in long relief Sunday, was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Josh Stinson was recalled before Monday’s series opener with the Red Sox.

--3B Manny Machado and the Orioles were waiting to see if he’d receive any kind of suspension for what happened in Sunday’s game against the A‘s, where he appeared to sling a bat after swinging and missing. Machado also hit A’s C Derek Norris twice on follow-throughs of swings, and Oakland felt he didn’t show enough remorse in those situations. But Machado apologized after Monday’s game. “At that point, I let my emotions take over. In this situation, I think you’ve got to control a little better,” he said.

--CF Adam Jones got hits on his first three at-bats and finished 3-for-4. His first-inning homer gave the Orioles the lead for good, and it was another blast to right-center. “Just trying to use the whole field,” he said. “If it’s in, try to pull it. If it’s away, try to stay on it.”

--RF Nick Markakis stretched his hitting streak to 13 games with his first-inning single. But his bigger hit came in the fifth, when he lined a two-run homer to right that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Bud was really good. We talk a lot about the change-up in the spring. That third pitch kind of put his game at a different level. Really (good) command of the fastball. Got some early outs, didn’t get in a lot of deep counts. I thought (he) was fun to watch.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after RHP Bud Norris gave up no runs on three hits in Monday’s shutout win over Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 9.

--RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left the June 4 game. He started June 9.

--RHP Tommy Hunter (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He was throwing on flat ground as of May 29. He began rehab assignment with Class A Delmarva on June 7, and he was activated June 8.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game May 24. He could be back with the Orioles in mid-summer.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce