Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado was suspended five games Tuesday for throwing his bat against Oakland, which ignited a benches-clearing confrontation.

It was the second time in the three-game series with the A’s that Machado was involved in a bench-clearing incident. In the series opener, Machado took exception to a tag by A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson and the two had to be separated. Machado was also criticized for hitting Oakland catcher Derek Norris with his back swing without apologizing.

Machado also received an undisclosed fine.

Whether Machado serves the full five games, or gets the suspension reduced, it will leave a hole in Baltimore’s lineup and left side of the infield. That was the biggest lesson for the young player, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

”I think Manny’s more concerned about what puts the Baltimore Orioles in the best chance to win a game while he’s suspended,“ Showalter said. ”I think the core of him is going to be apparent over the course of his career. He’s a 21-year-old young man that made a mistake.

Machado had a close-door meeting with his teammates prior to the series opener against Boston. When asked whether his teammates were unhappy with him, Machado said that was simply not the case.

“You know what? Not really,” Machado said. “Obviously in situations like that, you get mad at not the situation but how it happened. We’re all on the same page now. They all have my back and that’s the only thing that matters. From now all, we will learn how deal with it in different ways and how to approach it.”

While Machado was heavily criticized by the A‘s, Showalter does not expect him to have much of a problem moving forward from the incident.

“He’s done the right things since then, and to move forward with it the way it’s supposed be done,” Showalter said. “When you make a mistake like we all have, and there’s more steps involved before we can put it behind us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-1, 2.84 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 6-2, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) did not experience any extra discomfort after some light tossing Tuesday. Gonzalez could make a rehab start later in the week if he continues to progress.

--C Matt Wieters will continue to throw to test his sore elbow until he sees specialist Dr. James

Andrews in Florida on Monday. It is still uncertain whether Wieters will have to be shut down for the rest of the year. “We’ve been trying to give it every avenue it can to heal and we just want to make sure we do everything we can,” Wieters said.

--RHP Nolan Reimold is recovering from surgical spine fusion surgery started in left field for the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate Bowie on Tuesday. Reimold went 1-for-3 and did not report any setbacks. He has played in just 56 games over the past two seasons.

--RHP Dylan Bundy, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, is scheduled to make his first rehab start for Class A Aberdeen on Sunday. Bundy, who was the fourth overall pick by the Orioles in the 2011 draft, could return to the major league club after the All-Star break if he doesn’t experience any setbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first one wasn’t bad. The second one was a little tough. Tough call for weather people. But I was real pleased with Chris (Tillman), and we got a good job done out of the bullpen by everybody who gave us a chance there. But unfortunately, (the Red Sox) pitched just a little bit better than we did.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the rain delays in a 1-0 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he see specialist Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore is hopeful he could join the team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce