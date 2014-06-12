Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Steve Pearce just seems to keep finding ways to help the Orioles this season.

Pearce has really been a plus on offense for the team, filling in when first baseman Chris Davis went on the disabled list and helping in left field and pinch-hitting. He did it again Wednesday in Baltimore’s 6-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Manager Buck Showalter moved Pearce into the No. 2 spot that third baseman Manny Machado usually hits in. Machado’s been struggling, so the skipper put Pearce there and the move paid off as he finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Pearce walked with one out in the first and scored moments later when center fielder Adam Jones doubled, racing in all the way from first for a quick 1-0 lead. Jones scored when Davis homered for an early 3-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Pearce got an infield single and later stole a base -- although he couldn’t score.

He also has helped the Orioles in pinch-hitting. This season, Pearce is 4-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs.

“Steve has been pretty consistent, pretty solid all year,” Showalter said. “(He) is swinging the bat well.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-2, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in his best effort of the season in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over the Red Sox. He retired the first 11 batters, scattered four hits in seven innings and struck out seven without a walk while improving to 7-2 this season. “There is not much difference between this outing and the previous outings, but I think if I had to say one, it’s my command,” Chen said. “My command on my breaking balls. I was able to locate them in the strike zone or out of the strike zone. That’s the main difference.”

--1B Chris Davis hit his 10th home run of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with Boston. Davis lined a two-run homer to right in the first inning that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead. “Came out here early today and worked on a few things that had really been helpful for me in the past and was able to swing the bat the way I wanted to tonight,” Davis said.

--RF Nick Markakis threw out Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who was trying to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning. Markakis leads the Orioles with four assists this season.

--2B Jonathan Schoop and SS J.J. Hardy combined to turn 4-6-3 double plays in three consecutive innings Wednesday, and each ended an inning. They did it in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I’ve been seeing the ball well, with the exception of last night, for a while. I haven’t been able to put everything together; my swing just hasn’t felt right. Came out here early today and worked on a few things that had really been helpful for me in the past and was able to swing the bat the way I wanted to tonight.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who hit his 10th home run Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he see specialist Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

