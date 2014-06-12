Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH
BALTIMORE -- Steve Pearce just seems to keep finding ways to help the Orioles this season.
Pearce has really been a plus on offense for the team, filling in when first baseman Chris Davis went on the disabled list and helping in left field and pinch-hitting. He did it again Wednesday in Baltimore’s 6-0 victory over the Red Sox.
Manager Buck Showalter moved Pearce into the No. 2 spot that third baseman Manny Machado usually hits in. Machado’s been struggling, so the skipper put Pearce there and the move paid off as he finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Pearce walked with one out in the first and scored moments later when center fielder Adam Jones doubled, racing in all the way from first for a quick 1-0 lead. Jones scored when Davis homered for an early 3-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Pearce got an infield single and later stole a base -- although he couldn’t score.
He also has helped the Orioles in pinch-hitting. This season, Pearce is 4-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs.
“Steve has been pretty consistent, pretty solid all year,” Showalter said. “(He) is swinging the bat well.”
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-2, 2.04 ERA)
--LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in his best effort of the season in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over the Red Sox. He retired the first 11 batters, scattered four hits in seven innings and struck out seven without a walk while improving to 7-2 this season. “There is not much difference between this outing and the previous outings, but I think if I had to say one, it’s my command,” Chen said. “My command on my breaking balls. I was able to locate them in the strike zone or out of the strike zone. That’s the main difference.”
--1B Chris Davis hit his 10th home run of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with Boston. Davis lined a two-run homer to right in the first inning that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead. “Came out here early today and worked on a few things that had really been helpful for me in the past and was able to swing the bat the way I wanted to tonight,” Davis said.
--RF Nick Markakis threw out Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who was trying to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning. Markakis leads the Orioles with four assists this season.
--2B Jonathan Schoop and SS J.J. Hardy combined to turn 4-6-3 double plays in three consecutive innings Wednesday, and each ended an inning. They did it in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I’ve been seeing the ball well, with the exception of last night, for a while. I haven’t been able to put everything together; my swing just hasn’t felt right. Came out here early today and worked on a few things that had really been helpful for me in the past and was able to swing the bat the way I wanted to tonight.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who hit his 10th home run Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.
--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.
--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he see specialist Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.
--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.
--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.
--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.
--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.
--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.
RHP Chris Tillman
RHP Ubaldo Jimenez
LHP Wei-Yen Chen
RHP Bud Norris
RHP Kevin Gausman
RHP Darren O‘Day
RHP Tommy Hunter
RHP Ryan Webb
LHP Brian Matusz
LHP Zach Britton
RHP Josh Stinson
LHP T.J. McFarland
Nick Hundley
Caleb Joseph
1B Chris Davis
2B Jonathan Schoop
SS J.J. Hardy
3B Manny Machado
INF Ryan Flaherty
LF David Lough
CF Adam Jones
RF Nick Markakis
DH Nelson Cruz
OF Delmon Young
OF Steve Pearce