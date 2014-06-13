Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The inconsistency of the starting pitchers has caused the Baltimore Orioles many problems during the first two months of this season. But everything’s changed in recent days as the Orioles have gotten the kind of starting pitching a playoff team needs.

Baltimore’s starters gave up two or fewer earned runs in 11 of the team’s last 14 games, an ERA of 1.40 during that time. Right-hander Kevin Gausman helped out on Thursday, giving up one run in six innings during a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

“It’s another good performance by the pitching staff, and that’s the stuff we’re going to need to compete for what we’re trying to do,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s a formula you need to have.”

The starters are going deeper into games and giving up fewer runs, a combination that will help the Orioles, and something they weren’t doing in April and May.

There’s no question the Orioles have the offense to carry the team a long way. But when they get better starting pitching, it takes some heat off of an already-good bullpen and makes the team that much better.

The big question now -- can they keep it up?

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-7, 5.01 ERA) vs. Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-4, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman made his second straight strong start with the Orioles. After beating the A’s last Saturday, he gave up just one run on five hits in six innings against the Jays on Thursday and earned his second straight win. “Good again. He didn’t quite have the command that he had the last time out, but that’s pretty hard to duplicate,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--DH Delmon Young hit his second homer of the year in Thursday’s game. His first-inning two-run shot was his first homer since April 8 and gave the Orioles the lead for good.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s situation remains up in the air. The Orioles could pull him off the 15-day disabled list as early as Sunday or let him take another rehab start in the minors. Gausman’s good start Thursday clouds the picture even more, and the team will have to decide what to do in the coming days.

--RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 and now has 1,453 hits, moving past Brian Roberts (1,452) for seventh place on the team’s all-time hit list. “You look at all the guys ahead of me it’s pretty cool to be a part of, definitely. But I don’t look too much into it right now especially where we are at this point in the season. I‘m just looking to do my job and if stuff like that happens, it happens,” Markakis said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, he’s done what it takes to be considered. He’s taking care of his end of it. We’ll see how everybody feels in the next day or two and take a look and see where we are.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he see specialist Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce