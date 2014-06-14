Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Even though Baltimore Orioles starter Kevin Gausman has put together two consecutive impressive starts, manager Buck Showalter still has not committed that the young right-hander will be a permanent fixture in the rotation this season.

Gausman allowed only two runs in 13 innings since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on June 7. Widely regarded as one of the top arms in the organization, Showalter plans to remain patient with him, despite his recent performance.

“He’s done what it takes to be considered,” Showalter said. “He’s taking care of his end of it.”

Baltimore right-hander Miguel Gonzalez is eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday. Showalter hinted that he could pitch Tuesday or Wednesday in Tampa Bay. This would give Baltimore six pitchers who could remain part of the rotation.

The picture should become clearer over the next few days. Gausman, however, is just enjoying the moment.

“I feel good about what I’ve done. I feel comfortable right now,” Gausman said. “Whatever happens is going to be for the club’s best interest.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-4, 4.20 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 5-5, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado will not drop his appeal with a five game suspension for throwing his bat against Oakland on June 7. A hearing date could be announced next week. Baltimore knows the date when the appeal will be heard but has not revealed it publicly. However, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter is prepared if the third baseman has to miss some games. “It’s not like you can pick the date and take the suspension,” Showalter said. “Once they render a decision, it’s right away.”

--C Matt Wieters (right elbow strain) is expected to see specialist Dr. James Andrews on Monday to determine the next course of action. It’s possible he could need season-ending surgery. “That’s another one of those where I know a little bit more than I‘m going to talk about, but I don’t want to say something that’s not honest,” Showalter said. “He’s still got a chance. I think we’re all curious to see what Dr. Andrews is going to say.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) is schedule is eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday. He could make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday in Tampa Bay. Gonzalez, who has not pitched since May 30, is 3-4 with a 4.17 ERA over 10 starts and 11 appearances.

--RHP Eddie Gamboa, who converted into a knuckleballer last season, was suspended 50 games Friday for testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a substance banned by Major League Baseball. The suspension takes effect immediately. “It’s a violation of the policy set down by baseball,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Gamboa was 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA over 14 appearances for Triple-A Norfolk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to hang in for the team. I was able to at least get a quality start. I still have a lot of work. That’s something that I need to still work on it. But I was good. I was OK.” -- Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez said after a 4-0 loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he see specialist Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce