Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Over the past 10 games, Baltimore Orioles starting pitchers were very effective, and their ranks are about to expand.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) is set to return from the 15-day disabled list, and manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez would start Wednesday in the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Showalter also said 23-year-old right-hander Kevin Gausman, who won both his starts in place of Gonzalez, would start Wednesday, pushing right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez back to Friday.

“That’s where we’re headed,” Showalter said. “I think that’s what we’re planning on doing unless we get thrown a curveball.”

Orioles starting pitchers lasted at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in eight of the past 10 games.

The exceptions were right hander Chris Tillman, who allowed just three runs in seven innings of Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and Jimenez, who allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland As on June 8. He bounced back with a two-run, six-inning effort Friday against Toronto.

When asked if Gausman might be sent back to Triple-A Norfolk, Showalter said only, “He’s not the only one with options.”

The Orioles also could skip over a starter in the short term or one them to the bullpen.

“When we get to the off day (Thursday), we’ll see where we are with everything,” Showalter said. “Right now, I haven’t considered skipping anybody.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen 7-2, 3.76 ERA) at Tampa Bay (RHP Jake Odorizzi 2-7, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (7-2, 3.76) makes his 14th start of the season Monday in Tampa Bay. He has a 4-1 record with a 4.70 ERA in six starts on the road. This will be his second start of the season against Tampa Bay. He faced the Rays on April 14 in Baltimore, and he pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed an earned run on five hits.

--1B Chris Davis was given a planned day off Sunday against the Blue Jays. “We talked about it a day or so ago,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Gives us a nice weapon off the bench.” Davis, hitting .228 for the season, was in an 0-for-9 skid before hitting a two-run homer Saturday in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He didn’t appear Sunday.

--RHP Chris Tillman (5-4) allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings Sunday in the Orioles’ 5-2 loss to Toronto. He didn’t have any walks or strikeouts. It was just the sixth time in Orioles history that a starting pitcher worked seven or more innings without a walk or strikeout. He was lifted after throwing 92 pitches. “He pitched pretty well,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It took a lot of energy, but I thought he presented himself well and had given us everything he could give us at that point.”

--RHP Tommy Hunter endured another tough outing Sunday. He entered to start the eighth inning of a 3-1 ballgame and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning against Toronto. His ERA climbed to 6.52. “He’s wanting to contribute so bad,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’re going to need Tommy to contribute like he did last year in this role because he was really good at it last year. If I know Tommy, he’ll make the adjustments and contribute.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) is set to return from the 15-day disabled list, and manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez would start Wednesday in the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He threw 4 1/3 innings for Double-A Bowie in a rehab appearance last Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, when you play at home you want to play a little above .500 and play .500 on the road. We’re playing some good teams. That’s the beauty of it, we’ve played some really good teams.” -- CF Adam Jones, after the Orioles ended a 5-5 homestand with a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He will continue to throw until he sees Dr. James Andrews on June 16 in Florida. After that evaluation, the Orioles will have a better idea whether Wieters will be able to return to the lineup this season.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce