Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Orioles received the bad news they were expecting on two-time All-Star catcher Matt Wieters. He will not be returning to the club this season.

The two-time American League Gold Glove winner will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday. The procedure will be performed by orthopedist James Andrews.

Recovery time for the surgery ranges from nine months to a full year, meaning Wieters could return to the lineup as soon as opening day in 2015.

“Matt would have done whatever to keep playing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He was upset he couldn’t perform at the level that he has spoiled us with in the past. We’re hopeful he’s ready to start next season with us.”

Besides Wieters’ stellar work behind the plate, the Orioles will also have to replace his bat. Wieters was hitting .308 with five home runs and 18 RBIs before going to the disabled list on May 11. His replacement, rookie Caleb Joseph is hitting .123 through Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Erik Bedard, 3-4, 3.83 ERA) at Rays (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-4, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones hit his sixth home run of the month, a towering shot off Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi that went 406 feet. ”I would assume it went pretty far. I didn’t turn around to look at it because I knew it was gone,“ said Odorizzi about the blast.”

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen threw 78 pitches through four innings Monday but settled down and finished with 106 pitches in 6 2/3 innings of work. “I missed my spot at times and that’s something I need to work on,” said Chen through an interpreter.

--OF Delmon Young hit his first career pinch-hit home run Monday. It was the third career home run for Young against the club with which he broke into the major leagues.

--LHP Brian Matusz gave up his fourth home run of the season Monday. He has already surpassed his total of three from the 2013 season in half the amount of innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you get behind the count against the professional hitter, it’s not a good thing. I followed it with a fastball down the middle and he made a good swing on it. I needed to make a pitch and I didn’t and we lost the ball game.” -- LHP Brian Matusz, after PH Jerry Sands belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Rays the win over the Orioles Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He was re-examined June 16. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He will pitch in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Zach Britton

RHP Josh Stinson

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce