Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Wieters’ elbow predicament became a recovery process on Tuesday afternoon as the Orioles’ All-Star catcher underwent Tommy John surgery.

Dr. James Andrews performed the ligament-replacement procedure in less than a half-hour, according to manager Buck Showalter. Wieters’ palmaris longus tendon replaced his ulnar collateral ligament. Andrews also transposed a nerve and shaved a bone spur. Wieters was expected to remain in Gulf Breeze, Fla., overnight before returning home to Atlanta.

The first phase of his nine-month rehab process is to begin immediately.

Wieters began complaining of elbow soreness early in the season and was rested after a lack of arm strength became apparent. One of the most successful in baseball in controlling opponents’ running games, Wieters threw out just one of 12 basestealers in 22 defensive games this season. An initial MRI produced a diagnosis of a strain, but a follow-up Monday revealed a ligament tear.

Wieters, 28, finishes the season with a .308 batting average and five homers in 26 games.

The injury could cost Wieters financially, as he will be arbitration-eligible next season and a free agent in 2016.

According to data compiled by statistician Jon Roegele, just 17 catchers have undergone the ever-prolific procedure in 730 documented, with Todd Hundley the most notable patient. Hundley had the procedure late in his career, making his drop in caught-stealing percentage more difficult to assess. Only eight of the 17 accumulated major league service time following the procedure.

RECORD: 36-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-1, 3.71 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 2-4, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Bundy is scheduled to start for short-season Class A Aberdeen as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery. The Orioles’ top prospect is expected to make one more start for the IronBirds before making his next progression, which could have him back on the big-league roster by July.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-4, 4.41 ERA) allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks -- one intentional -- and five strikeouts in his return to the rotation in a 7-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Gonzalez had not started since being placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 6 with a right oblique strain. He had not allowed more than three earned runs in nine straight starts.

--DH Steve Pearce has hit four of his 12 homers against the Rays. Three have come this season, including a two-run shot on Tuesday, and all three have been hit at Tropicana Field. He is 16-for-48 with four homers and eight RBIs in 16 career games against Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lucked out, to be honest with you. I was hoping it would be fair and deep enough that we could at least get one run in, but when I saw Buck go out there, I figured he was probably challenging whether it hit off the pole or not.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who was awarded a grand slam after a challenge by manager Buck Showalter in a 7-5 win over Tampa Bay.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He was examined May 7 by Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed rest rather than surgery for what appears to be an aggravation of an old injury. Wieters reported feeling improvement May 19, eight days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He was re-examined June 16 and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

