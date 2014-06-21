Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Baltimore Orioles began the season with Tommy Hunter getting 11 saves before injuring his left groin.

It is now in the hands of Zach Britton and, despite leaving a 3-1 fastball up for Carlos Beltran’s game-ending three-run home run in Friday’s 5-3 loss at New York, Buck Showalter still remains confident in his man.

”He was fine,“ Showalter said. ”Just that these are good players. They are the best players in the world; they have great track records and we held them as long as we could. He just had a couple of sinkers up and they made him pay for it.

“I cannot really fault him, all things considered, he let it rip and it did not work for him tonight. We will let him do it again tomorrow.”

Even with the home run turning a 3-2 win into a disappointing defeat, it would hard not to be confident in what Britton has achieved in his brief time closing games.

Before allowing three runs and four hits in an outing that increased his earned-run average from 0.72 to 1.64, Britton had allowed one hit and one walk over his previous five outings (five innings) while facing the minimum. A broader picture of statistics shows that he had allowed one earned run over his last 21 games before Friday.

He also had been excelling at keeping the ball on the ground despite pitching half the time at Camden Yards. Entering Friday, he led the majors with a 79.2 ground-ball percentage and a 10.86 ground-ball to fly-ball percentage.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 6-5, 3.73 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-3, 5.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris did not face the Yankees last season after being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline, but that changes Saturday afternoon. More importantly, Norris will be trying to win his fourth straight start. In his last three outings, Norris has allowed six runs and 16 hits over 19 2/3 innings. Norris also is 4-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances against AL East opponents and his two most recent wins were June 9 against Boston, when he allowed three hits in eight innings of a 4-0 win over the Red Sox before following that up with one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The longest winning streak for Norris has been four, which he did twice with the Astros, most recently from May 5-21, 2012.

--C Matt Wieters began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta after having Tommy John surgery earlier this week. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could rejoin the team to rehab with them within the next month.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez tied a career high by issuing six walks in 5 2/3 innings and would have won for the first time since May 8. Friday was the ninth time he issued six walks and first instance since May 22, 2012 against the Detroit Tigers while pitching for the Cleveland Indians.

--3B Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick from the Boston Red Sox, began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and two throwing errors. Almanzar has been on the 60-day disabled list since the end of spring training with left patellar tendinitis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I was one good pitch away. It was kind of a fight, the ball was running everywhere, made the adjustments just not when it really counted. That last pitch right there, you know he is a good high-ball hitter when he is facing a lefty so I kind of put it right where he could do some damage.” -- LHP Zach Britton, after giving up a walkoff homer to Yankees DH Carlos Beltran Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis, hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce