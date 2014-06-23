Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Caleb Joseph spent four years in Double-A Bowie, seemingly destined to become a life-long minor-leaguer.

Then in early May, the Baltimore Orioles needed a catcher when Matt Wieters landed on the disabled list. At the time Joseph was batting .261 in 22 games with Triple-A Norfolk, so they promoted him. He made his major league debut May 7 and collected his first career hit May 13.

On Sunday, Joseph added another first to the collection. He had his first multi-RBI game and highlighted that with his first career home run.

“It’s amazing all that goes through your mind during the 12-second jog around the bases,” he said after the Orioles’ 8-0 win over the New York Yankees. “I decided then that I was going to give them the silent treatment, so I just ran and hid in the tunnel for a while to turn the tables on them.”

Still, even with the focus on his offense Sunday, Joseph is aware that he’s there to provide similar defense to Wieters when he gets chances to play.

“It’s not easy knowing Matt’s going to be gone, he’s kind of the heart and soul of this team,” Joseph said. “I‘m just trying to fill the biggest shoes the best I can. He’s proven, a Gold Glove caliber catcher and does a lot of with the pitching staff, so I try to keep in touch with him. Even with him not being around, I try to keep in touch with him.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Baltimore Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-2, 3.78 ERA) vs. Chicago White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-1, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Bundy was a popular topic during manager Buck Showalter’s pregame media session before Sunday’s game. Bundy made his second start for short-season Class A Aberdeen on Saturday and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out nine, and Showalter said that the reports on his command were good. Bundy will make a third start for Aberdeen on Friday on the one-year anniversary of his Tommy John surgery, and the team will decide what the next step is after that outing. “Everybody’s got a pretty definitive idea about the timeframe. I’ve seen the whole thing. I‘m not going to give it, and if it doesn’t fall into the pattern, all of a sudden it’s a setback,” Showalter said.

--RHP Chris Tillman improved to 6-0 on the road and 19-4 in his last 34 road starts since the start of 2012. He allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Yankees. It marked the 10th time in the last 13 games a Baltimore starter turned in a quality start.

--DH Steve Pearce continued his hot streak with two more hits while reaching safely in three of five plate appearances. Over 12 games since June 6, he is batting .429 (18-for-42) with two home runs, five doubles and seven RBIs.

--RHP Bud Norris was optimistic about making his next start after leaving Saturday’s game with a tight right groin. Manager Buck Showalter also was encouraged as he said Norris told him there wasn’t any discoloration. If Norris can make his next start, it would be in Friday’s doubleheader against the Rays, though Norris also might get pushed back to Saturday against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Josh Stinson, designated for assignment by the Orioles last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Stinson had no decisions and a 6.23 ERA in eight relief appearances for Baltimore this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to see the ball up in the zone. It’s tough. He’s a good pitcher. I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of balls up in the zone. He’s going to leave his balls down all the time ... and two balls have been up and I put the barrel on the ball and the ball went out.” -- 2B Jonathan Schoop, who homered against New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka for the second time this season Sunday in the Orioles’ 8-0 win.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin tightness) left his June 21 start with the ailment. He might be able to make his next scheduled start June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--OF Francisco Peguero (right wrist tendinitis, hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had the cast removed from his wrist April 2. He started baseball activities and a hitting progression April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 9. His rehab stint ended May 29, but he remained on the DL due to a hamstring injury. He began a new rehab assignment with Norfolk on June 4.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce