Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis could have pouted after manager Buck Showalter held him out of the lineup Monday night. Instead, he stayed ready and delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the ninth inning that gave the Baltimore Orioles a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Davis broke through in 2013 with a spectacular season, but he struggled throughout this year, in part due to injuries. Showalter’s decision to sit him against tough Chicago left-hander Chris Sale made sense, as left-handed batters had just a .105 average against Sale before Monday.

Still, Davis was prepared to come off the bench. Showalter said the Orioles might need him later, and Davis acted like a leader.

Davis doesn’t pinch-hit much, but he blasted that three-run homer to right off Chicago closer Ronald Belisario in the ninth, giving the Orioles a walk-off win. That doesn’t mean the Baltimore first baseman is back, but he hopes it is a positive step.

“It’s frustrating to struggle, and nobody’s going to feel sorry for you,” said Davis, who is hitting .219. “You go up there and get your work on and trust the results are going to be there.”

Showalter liked how Davis did what the team needed, and he added that Davis will be back in the lineup Tuesday.

“There’s no woe is me,” Showalter said. “He knows at some point the club’s going to need a good at-bat from him, and he prepared himself for it.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-4, 4.41 ERA) vs. White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris is on to make his next start Friday or Saturday, according to manager Buck Showalter. Norris left Saturday’s win over the Yankees after five innings due to right groin tightness.

--CF Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox. Jones is hitting for power lately, as he has five homers in his past nine games.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen gave up three runs on six hits Monday night in a no-decision against the White Sox. Chen held a 2-0 lead early but seemed to weaken in the sixth inning as Chicago got two runs on three hits to take the lead.

--1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup Monday. Davis was hitting just .150 in his last 10 games, and manager Buck Showalter loaded his lineup with right-handed hitters against LHP Chris Sale. However, Davis came through later with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the ninth against RHP Ronald Belisario to give Baltimore a 6-4 win.

--C Caleb Joseph homered in a second straight game for the first time in his career. He hit a solo shot in the eighth inning Monday after doing the same thing Sunday in New York. The home run Monday also was part of the first three-hit game of Joseph’s career. He finished the night 3-for-3. “I‘m feeling confident each and every day that my approach and what I‘m working on is going to produce,” Joseph said.

--OF Francisco Peguero was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Peguero was on the DL all season, originally due to right wrist tendinitis, then due to a hamstring injury. He hit .307 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games for Norfolk over two rehab stints.

--LHP Randy Wolf, who chose free agency after being designated for assignment by the Marlins last week, signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Sunday. Wolf, 37, made a comeback from a second Tommy John surgery, going 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in six games (four starts) for Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you’re able to deliver and come through for your team, it’s big.” -- PH Chris Davis, whose three-run homer in the ninth inning gave Baltimore a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin tightness) left his June 21 start with the ailment. He is on track to start June 27 or June 28.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce