Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles didn’t have many problems on offense in 2013, but hitting with runners in scoring position sometimes caused issues.

They’re doing much better this season in that area, tied for third in the major leagues with a .271 average in those situations. But they haven’t gotten the job done the last two nights vs. Chicago, going 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

It’s something the Orioles will need to break out of, and right fielder Nick Markakis said he’s not worried.

“That’s baseball,” he said. “You go through those little streaks and we are in one of them right now. But we’ll look to get out of that and do the best we can.”

They went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s loss. The Orioles wasted several scoring chances and grounded into four inning-ending double plays, including one in the ninth as they were trying to rally.

The Orioles remain one of baseball’s most dangerous teams on offense, and manager Buck Showalter took a similar view to Markakis, basically that this too shall pass.

“We’d like to win every one of them, but we know what reality is,” Showalter said after Tuesday’s 4-2 loss.

RECORD: 40-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.31 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-8, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled again in Tuesday’s loss. He labored through five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. The White Sox hit him hard, and Gonzalez had problems throwing strikes throughout while taking the loss. “I’ve got to make pitches when I need to and get out of big innings and keep working hard, keep the ball down, throw strikes, change speed,” Gonzalez said.

--LHP T.J. McFarland pitched well again in relief, throwing two shutout innings after coming on for Gonzalez in the sixth. He’s been pitching better lately and giving manager Buck Showalter more options in middle and long relief. “He presents a lot of challenges for hitters,” Showalter said.

--LF Steve Pearce continued his recent hot streak. He went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and stretched his hitting streak to seven games. Pearce now has three homers and eight RBIs during this run.

--C Caleb Joseph didn’t have as much fun as in Monday’s game. He went 3-for-3 there, but in this contest made the first error of his major league career, had a passed ball and missed on a tag at the plate that gave Chicago an insurance run late in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We squared up a couple of balls early, but there wasn’t a lot of good contact off him.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a 4-2 loss to White Sox LHP Jose Quintana on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin tightness) left his June 21 start with the ailment. He will throw June 25. If he’s all right after that, he will make his scheduled start June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

