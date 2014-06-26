Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Third baseman Manny Machado met with a Major League Baseball official at Orioles Park on Wednesday to appeal his five-game suspension for throwing his bat June 8 against Oakland.

Dan Duquette, the Orioles’ executive vice president, and Machado’s agent also attended the meeting. Team officials said a decision might not be rendered until the weekend, meaning Machado could be available for Friday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

Joe Garagiola Jr., Major League Baseball’s senior vice president in charge of standards and on-field operations, served as the arbitrator. The meeting lasted about one hour. Machado is hoping to get the suspension reduced to two games.

“We got it done,” Machado said. “Now, we’ll sit back and wait to see what’s gonna happen. Hopefully, we can get something after the doubleheader. I don’t know how it works. I think it takes a couple days.”

The June 8 incident began when Oakland left-hander Fernando Abad threw two inside pitches to Machado in the eighth inning of their series finale. On the second pitch, the bat flew out of Machado’s hands and went down the third-base line. Both players then exchanged words, which prompted the benches and bullpens to empty. Machado and Abad were ejected.

Machado said he did not mean to throw the bat and has apologized for the confrontation. Abad received an undisclosed fine but was not suspended.

“We did what we had to do,” Machado said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt the team and we’re down a roster spot. We’re hoping we made a good case.”

Baltimore plans to call up right-hander Kevin Gausman from Triple-A Norfolk to start the first game of the doubleheader against the Rays. The Orioles would need to make a roster move if Machado begins serving his suspension.

“We got some things in place,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Lot of moving parts. Everybody is in play.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 3-1, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s struggles at home continued as he remained winless with a 6.28 ERA in eight starts at Camden Yards this season. He allowed four runs on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, over 6 1/3 innings Wednesday in the team’s 5-4 victory over the White Sox. Jimenez has not gotten much run support as the Orioles have scored just five runs over his past seven starts. “He was good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Ubaldo was pretty good.”

--RHP Chris Tillman will start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay, manager Buck Showalter announced. Because the Orioles do not play Thursday, Tillman will be on his regular rest. He is 6-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 16 starts this season. Tillman has lost three of his past four starts and is looking for more consistency.

--RHP Bud Norris, who continues to battle a groin injury, threw a bullpen session Wednesday before the game. There is no set time for Norris to make his next start. Manager Buck Showalter said the outlook could be clearer after Norris throws again Friday. “He may come in here on Friday, want to throw and feel good and Saturday or Sunday is an option,” Showalter said.

--DH Nelson Cruz tied Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion for the major league lead with 24 home runs after hitting a grand slam against the White Sox on Wednesday. He also earned the distinction of becoming the first player in the Orioles’ 60-year history to hit a grand slam and ground into two double plays in the same game. “It feels good,” Cruz said of the slam. “I had the chance to do some damage in a couple of at-bats before then, but I grounded into a double play twice. It feels good to get that home run to tie the game.”

--RHP Hunter Harvey, one of Baltimore’s top prospects, was picked to represent the Orioles in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game. Harvey was team’s the 22nd overall pick in last year’s first-year player draft and is 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 13 starts for Class A Delmarva. OF Dariel Alvarez was also picked to play in the game. The versatile native of Cuba is batting .308 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs in 73 games for Double-A Bowie. The Futures Game will take place July 13 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did what we had to do. Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt the team and we’re down a roster spot. We’re hoping we made a good case.” -- 3B Manny Machado, after meeting with a Major League Baseball official on Wednesday to appeal his five-game suspension for throwing his bat June 8 against Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin tightness) left his June 21 start with the ailment. He threw June 25 and will throw again June 27. Manager Buck Showalter said he could return June 28 or 29.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce