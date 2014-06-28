Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Some young pitchers take one step forward and two steps back. That appears to be the case for Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman, who did the latter in the first game here Friday against Tampa Bay.

Gausman, a former first-round pick, entered Friday with a record of 3-1 and an ERA of 2.74 at the major league level this season.

But he gave up seven hits, five earned runs and four walks with one strikeout in five innings as the Orioles lost, 5-2, to Tampa Bay. Gausman fell to 3-2 with an ERA of 3.86.

“You are not going to be your sharpest every time out,” Gausman said. “I just didn’t have my best stuff. Overall my stuff wasn’t very good today.”

Gausman has been a starter and reliever in his brief major league tenure and he has also pitched in 11 games this season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he is 1-3 with an ERA of 3.32.

“I have been up and down ... everything you can imagine,” he said.

The Orioles can only hope the next time he takes the mound he will take another step or two forward.

RECORD: 42-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Eric Bedard, 3-5, 4.25 ERA) at Orioles (Wei-Yen Chen, 7-2, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman made the start for the Orioles in the second game on Friday against Tampa Bay. He entered the game with a record of 6-4 and an ERA of 4.45 this season but was 0-4 with an ERA of 2.78 in home games. He won his first home game this season. “They squared up a lot of balls but we have eight great guys behind us so I have all the confidence in the world in them,” added Tillman, who improved to 7-4 and lowered his overall ERA to 4.18. “He always pitches well against us,” Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe (0-for-3) said of Tillman. “He works the top of the zone really well. We put a couple of barrels on the ball but he had a good outing. He kept his pitch count down. He was getting ahead early and when he was missing he was missing where he wanted to.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman made the start in the first game Friday. The right-hander from Colorado was saddled with the loss as he gave up five runs in five innings. It was the sixth career start at Camden Yards and the loss ended his three-game overall winning streak. He was added to the roster as the 26th Man for the twin bill. “I just didn’t have my best stuff. You are not going to be your sharpest every time out,” he said.

--RHP Evan Meek was called up from Triple-A Norfolk as RHP Bud Norris went on the disabled list with a right groin strain. He pitched two innings and gave up one hit and no runs in the first game of the day-night twinbill Friday.

--C Caleb Joseph did not start the second game Friday after he started back of the plate in the first game against Tampa Bay. He was hitless in three at bats in the first game as his average fell to .165 but he did throw out two runners.

--C Nick Hundley started the second game after Caleb Joseph started at catcher the first game Friday. He hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. “I was just looking for a pitch to drive,” he said.

--1B/DH Steve Pearce had a rare hitless game in the first contest Friday. Batting in the No. 2 hole, he was 0-for-3 as his average fell to .323.

--OF Adam Jones has been on fire in June but he was hitless in four at bats in the first game Friday. In the second game he tied a career-high with four hits, including two doubles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to throw the fastball for strikes. Any time you are able to throw to both sides of the plate and mix in your off-speed, it’s kind of a recipe for success. I was able to get some early outs in the count.” -- Orioles RHP Chris Tillman after a win on the second game of a doubleheader with the Rays on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) left his June 21 start with the ailment and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

