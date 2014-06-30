Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore’s bullpen imploded Sunday after being one of the most dominant groups in the majors over the past month.

Entering the final game of the series against Tampa Bay, the Orioles’ relievers had allowed just one run in the past 29 2/3 innings. That all came to an end when three pitchers came out of the bullpen and gave up nine runs on nine hits when starter Miguel Gonzalez couldn’t get out of the fifth inning.

Right-hander Evan Meek absorbed the brunt of the damage and took the loss by allowing four runs on three hits in just one inning. Left-hander Brian Matusz didn’t fare any better, allowing five runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. Right-hander Tommy did manage to pitch a scoreless ninth.

“He elevated some breaking balls and he paid the price for it,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Matusz. “Fastball, a little up, major league hitters hit that pitch real well. I don’t care how hard you throw. Everybody up there, hitters, has a weakness and if you can’t exploit it with command you’re going to have some problems like we had today.”

Despite Sunday’s hiccup, Showalter has been proud of the bullpen this season and is confident his pitchers will rebound Monday against the Rangers. He said the one of the keys to the bullpen’s success has been the versatility and the ability to get out left-handed hitters.

“They’ve done a good job,” Showalter said. “We don’t want to be just a pure right on right, left on left. We don’t have to use as many guys to get through one inning any more. Sometimes we will when it’s that stage of the game. In the American League, it’s hard to carry one, maybe two situational guys.”

Left-hander T.J. McFarland has been so effective out of the bullpen, Showalter might call on him to help out the struggling rotation. He has a .057 ERA (15.2 innings pitched, 1ER) over the past month. That is the second lowest ERA among relievers in the American League with at least 10 innings pitched.

McFarland is now being considered to make his second career start in the majors Tuesday against Texas.

Baltimore catcher Nick Hundley said the 12-7 loss to the Rays on Sunday was more of an aberration than a disconcerting sign. He said the Orioles’ pitching staff has been effective most of the season and he expects that trend to continue.

“Our pitching staff’s been throwing the ball great so like I said, you don’t make the exception to the rule,” Hundley said. “In a 162-game season, some games are going to get away from you. This one did a little bit. It’s my job behind the plate to slow it down and not let it get out of control like that and I couldn’t do it. So I’ll look internally and the next time out there try to be able to slow it down and not let it snowball like that.”

Showalter has been trying to keep the bullpen healthy. But if starters can’t go deep into the game like Sunday, that will be increasingly more challenging.

“You watch our bullpen, we get a guy up we get them in the game,” Showalter siad. “We take a lot of pride to keep those guys healthy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-4, 5.19 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-8, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado was in starting lineup Sunday against the Rays after still not hearing back from Major League Baseball about when he serve his five-game suspension. Machado met with a league official Friday to try and have the suspension reduced to two games. Orioles manager Buck Showalter guessed the club would hear something from the league office Monday, Machado was suspended and fined for throwing his bat June 8 against Oakland. He is batting .239 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs on the season. Baltimore has already prepared for Machado’s abbreviated absence. “The timing is never good, especially with some of the pending things because you’d like to do some things with an infielder,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But where we are with the bullpen is going to make that hard to do. I haven’t talked to (General Manager Dan Duquette) yet. I know we won’t err on the side of not having somebody here.”

--LHP T.J. McFarland has a .057 ERA over the past month. That is the second lowest ERA among relievers in the American League with at least 10 innings pitched. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter confirmed McFarland is being considered for a spot-start Tuesday against the Rangers.

--RHP Bud Norris can come off the disabled July 7 with a right groin strain. However, the Orioles are waiting for him to throw a bullpen session over the next day or two before officially naming him the starter that night against the Nationals.

--INF Alexi Casilla will have surgery Tuesday to remove broken hamate bone in his right hand. He was batting .285 with seven doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and eight steals in 41 games for Triple-A Nolrfolk this season. The club has not set a timetable for his return.

--1B Chris Davis has continued to struggle. After leading the majors with 53 home runs last season, Davis has 13 so far this season. He also has just 10 hits in his past 72 at-bats. In the series finale against Tampa Bay, Davis went 0-for-3 and is now batting just .212.

--RHP Josh Stinson was bumped back from his regular scheduled start for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday night for an undisclosed injury. He was pushed back until Tuesday, but the Orioles still have not determined if he might need a trip to the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a tough one to swallow. They’ve been doing a good job, and I just feel like I (let) them down. They grinded it out, our hitters as well. They did what they had to win a ballgame, but we were just a little short.” -- Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez after a 12-7 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) left his June 21 start with the ailment and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 30.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20, then moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Evan Meek

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce