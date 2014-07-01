Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles will be without third baseman Manny Machado until Saturday as his five-game suspension was upheld on Monday.

The suspension, which came from a bat throwing incident versus the A’s on June 8, went into effect immediately so Machado will miss the whole four-game series with the Rangers and then the first game with the Red Sox in Boston.

Machado appealed the suspension in Baltimore last week, but no games were cut off it, clearly upsetting the third baseman and the team.

“I didn’t throw the bat at the pitcher,” Machado said. “I didn’t harm anybody. I didn’t charge the mound. I didn’t get in a fight. But it is what it is. Now I’ve got to serve the five games and we’re going to be down a man, and I‘m not going to be able to help my team win.”

The Orioles and Machado were frustrated because the incident started when Oakland pitcher Fernando Abad appeared to throw at him twice in the same at-bat. Machado gave a weak swing at the second pitch that nearly hit him, and the bat flew out of his hands toward third.

But Abad didn’t get any suspension, just a fine, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it’s time to move on from this matter.

“It is what it is,” Showalter said. “I‘m not going to dwell on it. I know it’s frustrating for him.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP T.J. McFarland, 0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-5, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Steve Pearce hit a pair of two-run homers in Monday’s 7-1 victory. He finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBIs and now has nine homers and 25 RBIs already this season. “You get into a comfort zone and you start to feel good, so I‘m trying to ride it as long as possible,” Pearce said. “It’s just good to spark the team.”

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in one of his best efforts this season in Monday’s 7-1 victory over the Rangers. The right-hander hadn’t won in his last nine starts but threw eight solid innings, giving up one run on four hits after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. “Everything was working,” Jimenez said. “My mechanics, in the last two games I’ve been able to feel comfortable on the mound, my mechanics are coming along.”

--SS J.J. Hardy might be starting to awaken from his power slump. He hit his first homer of the season on June 21 and added his second in Monday’s win over Texas, blasting a solo shot in the second inning.

--3B Manny Machado’s five-game suspension for the bat-throwing incident against Oakland earlier this month was upheld by Major League Baseball Monday, and he’s out of the lineup until Saturday. Machado appealed the suspension last week but no time was taken off.

--RHP Ramon Ramirez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and the club optioned RHP Evan Meek back to that team. He pitched one inning Monday and walked a batter and struck out two.

--RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Ramon Ramirez had his contract selected. Meek is 0-3 for the season with the Orioles after suffering a loss Sunday, when he allowed four runs on three hits in one inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stevie has the ability to get locked in for a long time because he has such a great approach and work habits, and he gives himself a chance to be successful.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, of LF Steve Pearce, who hit a pair of two-run homers in Monday’s 7-1 victory over Texas.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 30.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--INF Michael Almanzar (left patellar tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL since the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles June 20. He moved his rehab to Class A Frederick on June 22, then to Triple-A Norfolk on June 28.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. As of May 28, there was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Ramon Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado (suspended)

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce