Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have a big hole to fill due to the season-ending surgery (elbow) of catcher Matt Wieters, who’s one the best defensive catchers in baseball.

But baseball sometimes brings surprises, and the Orioles have gotten one in Caleb Joseph, who’s emerging as a catcher that can play every day -- even though he spent over six years in the minors and never had been in the majors before this season.

The word on Joseph always had been he could hit but his defense was suspect. But he’s worked hard the last few years on his defense, which improved tremendously, especially in throwing out base stealers.

Joseph’s thrown out 52 percent of those trying to steal this season in 30 games, a very high percentage and a surprising number for a rookie catcher. He’d lead the major leagues if his stats would have qualified.

That defense is probably what’s earning him more playing time than recently acquired catcher Nick Hundley, who’s nailed just nine percent of runners in his 29 games.

Joseph is still working on his offense. He’s up to .170 after hitting a two-run homer and going 1-for-3 with three RBIs in Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over Texas -- and feeling more settled all the time.

“Each and every day, you get more and more confident with being in there,” Joseph said. “The daily reps you do, you start feeling more comfortable.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.18 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Steve Pearce hit a first-inning homer for the second straight game. On Monday, he hit a two-run shot and Pearce added a solo homer in Tuesday’s game.

--LHP T.J. McFarland made his first start of the season -- and the second in his career -- on Tuesday and gave the Orioles five good innings. He gave up two runs on seven hits and got the win in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory over the Rangers. “I threw a lot of strikes and basically just let the defense help me out,” he said. “I got a lot of ground balls, a lot of double plays and I can’t stress it enough that the defense really helped me out.”

--C Caleb Joseph hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Orioles the lead for good. His blast in the second inning put Baltimore up, 4-2, and he’s now hit three homers in his last eight games.

--DH Nelson Cruz gave himself a birthday present Tuesday. He celebrated turning 34 with a solo homer against his old team in the first inning and now has 26 homers and 67 RBIs this season. “A homer and a victory, that was a nice day,” he said with a smile. “I like to celebrate with homers.”

--OF Nolan Reimold was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and then designated for assignment. He missed the entire season to this point while recovering from cervical spine fusion surgery.

--INF Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick, was sent by the Orioles back to the Red Sox. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, then designated for assignment before clearing waivers and going back to Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you go through periods where you get some mistakes and you just miss them, but our guys have been on what mistakes they’ve made.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nolan Reimold (neck discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He took part in simulated games throughout May. He was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list July 1 and then designated for assignment.

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

