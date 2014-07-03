Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles first baseman Chris Davis just hasn’t been able to recreate the success he had in 2013. One year after leading the majors with 53 home runs, starting his first All-Star Game, and finishing third in American League MVP voting, Davis has struggled.

There have been moments where it appears he is returning to form. One of those was when the slugger hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox last week.

But again, Davis has reverted to struggling. Despite ending an 0-for-21 skid with an eighth inning single, he is 8-for-65 for in his last 18 games.

“I feel like I‘m seeing the ball well, just having some tough at-bats, had some borderline pitches here or there that could’ve gone either way,” Davis said. “When you’re trying to get something going, you’re squaring balls up and they’ve got 27 people in right field, you don’t have a real good chance of getting a hit.”

There hasn’t exactly been that many defenders there, but the shifts against Davis have been more drastic than the ones he’s seen earlier in his career. Opposing second basemen are often deeper in right and closer to the right-field line than in a traditional shift.

That has been a big contributor to Davis hitting just .206 on the season. In June, he batted just .176.

“The first few weeks that that was happening, it was frustrating,” Davis said. “They’re pitching me to hit into the shift.”

Because of his struggles, Davis has been taking early batting practice often. He was on the field nearly four hours before first pitch Thursday, along with manager Buck Showalter, for early work and hitting off a tee.

The rest of the Orioles’ lineup has performed as they’ve been winning despite Davis’ lack of production. Nelson Cruz has 26 home runs and Steve Pearce has 10, including a pair in Monday’s win.

But if Davis can hit like he can did last year, it would make Baltimore’s offense even more dangerous.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-3, 4.19 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 8-4, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris (groin) will pitch in either a rehab game for a minor league affiliate or in a simulated game before being activated from the 15-day disabled list. Norris left his last start, June 21 against New York, after just five innings. Norris is 7-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 14 starts this season. “He won’t go just from a side day into starting, he knows that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting better.”

--RHP Chris Tillman gave up four runs in the first three innings on Thursday. Thirty-six of Tillman’s 52 runs allowed this season have been come in the opening three frames. He has also now given up nine runs in just 6 2-3 innings against Texas this season. “It wasn’t good,” Tillman said on Thursday. “I fell behind too many times and sometimes I’ve been missing some pitches and they’re able to put some swings on them because they’re ahead in the count.”

--LHP Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Thursday for his 11th save. Britton has not given up a run in his last 20 relief appearances at Camden Yards, striking out 23 during that span of 28 1/3 innings. Britton is 11-for-12 in save opportunities since becoming Baltimore’s full-time closer.

--RHP Kevin Gausman pitched two innings for Short-Season Class-A Aberdeen on Wednesday, giving up one unearned run on one hit. Gausman, who is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts in the majors this season, may be recalled to start for the Orioles on Sunday against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The home run to make it 4-1 gave us a little life there, and we kind of took it from there.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Texas on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Ramon Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado (suspended)

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce