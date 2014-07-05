Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Wei-Yin Chen didn’t dominate the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

What he did do was limit them to two runs over six innings after a 56-minute rain delay on a hot, muggy night as the Baltimore Orioles completed a four-game sweep with a 5-2 win.

“I knew it was going to be delayed from the start,” Chen said through an interpreter, “so I just go through my routines and wait for the notice of when the game is going to start. So it wasn’t that difficult.”

Chen (8-3, 4.12 ERA) became the first Oriole starter to reach eight victories and surpassed his win total from a year ago, when he missed two months with a right oblique strain.

This year he hasn’t missed a turn and bounced back from his last outing, in which he allowed five runs in seven hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

Thursday night, he gave up Shin-Soo Choo’s homer in the fifth, but stranded two other runners that inning before ending his 99-pitch night with 1-2-3 sixth.

“I think that six innings is a baseline for a starter, so I feel content, but I do hope I can get a little deeper in the game,” he said.

Chen struck out four and walked two.

“He was okay,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Seems like a lot of his better outings are directly correlated to (getting) some depth on his breaking ball. ... The sweeping one has some depth to it, which gives him some other pitches to defend himself with. Real crisp last inning. That was good to see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez 4-5, 4.56 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jon Lester 9-7, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Steve Pearce completed his demolition of the Rangers pitching staff with a career-high four hits as Baltimore defeated Texas 5-2 Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep. Pearce went 7-for-15 in the series with two doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored. He walked twice and stole two bases.

--RHP Wei-Yin Chen improved to 8-3 in Thursday’s 5-2 in over the Rangers. He gave up two runs on six hits over six innings, while striking out four and walking two. He retired the final four batters he faced. “He was okay,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Seems like a lot of his better outings are directly correlated to (getting) some depth on his breaking ball...The sweeping one has some depth to it, which gives him some other pitches to defend himself with. Real crisp last inning. That was good to see.”

--RHP Bud Norris (groin) did pitchers’ fielding drills Thursday and will throw a bullpen session or simulated game Friday, according to manager Buck Showalter. Norris could be activated from the disabled and start as early as Monday at Washington.

--OF Henry Urrutia (sports hernia) will begin a rehab assignment next week. Urrutia, who underwent surgery in May, was hit .220 with seven RBIs in 20 games at Triple-A Norfolk before going on the DL. “He’s very much in the picture, somebody we were counting on in Triple-A this year,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll hopefully get in that flow very quickly.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his 14th start of the season Friday and eighth on the road, where he’s 2-3 with a 5.54 ERA. In five career appearances (three starts) against Boston, Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 3.13 ERA. In his only career start in Boston, he earned the win on Sept. 21, 2012, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits.

--RHP Steve Johnson (right shoulder tendinitis) will pitch two innings Saturday with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team. Johnson was 0-0 with a 6.11 ERA in five games with Triple-A Norfolk before going on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stevie, running out of things to describe him. He’s centering up a lot of balls right now. One of those things, don’t over coach. Just get out of the way and try not to talk to him.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on LF Steve Pearce, who completed his demolition of the Rangers pitching staff with a career-high four hits as Baltimore defeated Texas 5-2 Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Ramon Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado (suspended)

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce