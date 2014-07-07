Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Nelson Cruz picked up five hits, stole a base and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night.

Boston Red Sox pitcher John Lackey wasn’t impressed.

Lackey took what seemed to be a not-so-subtle shot at Cruz, the Baltimore Orioles’ designated hitter, for his involvement in the Biogenesis drug scandal last year. Cruz, at the time with the Texas Rangers, accepted a 50-game suspension for being linked to the anti-aging clinic, then signed a one-year contract with the Orioles. He is tied with the Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu for the major league lead with 27 home runs.

“I‘m not even going to comment on him,” Lackey said after Saturday night’s game. “I’ve got nothing to say about him. There are some things that I would like to say, but I‘m not going to. You guys (in the media) forget pretty conveniently about stuff.”

Cruz said Sunday he was unaware of Lackey’s comments and couldn’t recall any prior run-ins with him. He also made clear that he doesn’t especially care what Lackey thinks.

”What I care is about my teammates, what they think about me,“ Cruz said. ”When you go to ballparks and beat other teams, they are not going to be happy regardless of what you do. What I care about is what my teammates think about me and what my fans think about me. Like I’ve said before, they are not going to be happy when I come in and do good. They want to see me strike out every time.

“Like I said, everybody is free to talk. What I care (about) is what I‘m doing here. You can’t go and confront every day (anyone) who talks, you know? My point is to go and play hard and try to get hits for the team.”

It is worth noting that the Red Sox briefly considered signing Cruz in the offseason but didn’t believe he was a fit for a roster that already had what projected to be a productive platoon in left field, Gold Glover Shane Victorino in right and David Ortiz at designated hitter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Nelson Cruz was named as a starter for the American League in the All-Star Game, winning the fan balloting. Cruz has been one of the best offseason acquisitions after serving a 50-game suspension last year for his involvement in the Biogenesis drug scandal. After signing a one-year contract with the Orioles, he is tied with Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu for the major league lead with 27 homers. “It’s always a blessing when you’re an All-Star,” said Cruz, who was picked for his third career All-Star Game. “I‘m happy where I am and I know that I made the right decision to be a part of this team.” Cruz beat out Red Sox DH David Ortiz for the All-Star nod.

--CF Adam Jones considers himself an All-Star, one of the best outfielders in the league. Apparently, fans agree. Jones was selected in the fan balloting to be one of the AL’s starting outfielders for the All-Star Game on July 15 in Minnesota. Jones solidified his candidacy by batting .348 with nine homers and 20 RBI in June. “That’s how you want to play the game. If you think that you’re one of the top players in the game or represent yourself at a certain caliber, then you always want to play at that caliber,” said Jones, who will be making his fourth All-Star Game appearance. “It’s just the caliber I want to play in, and I think that’s the caliber of baseball that this organization holds me accountable for.”

--RHP Brad Brach picked up the victory Sunday, and it was well-deserved. After the Orioles blew a five-run lead and burned through most of their bullpen in the seventh inning, Brach gave them three scoreless innings of relief before they were able to beat the Red Sox in the 12th. “I pretty much knew I had to go out there and give, whether it was going to be three, four or five innings and just put up zeros,” said Brach, who has wins in four of his past seven appearances. “I wasn’t worried about who was going to be able to pitch, just more put up zeros and give us a chance to win.”

--C Matt Wieters was named to the AL All-Star team despite playing in only 26 games before undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. He still plans on attending the game, even though he will be unable to play. Wieters was selected in the fan balloting through the duration of the voting. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kansas City C Salvador Perez. “Every Monday when (voting updates) came out, we’d check it out,” Wieters told MLB.com. “When you know what kind of fans the Orioles have, you can see how it can happen.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from the minors to start Sunday, and he 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against Boston. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven. In six starts for Baltimore this year, Gausman is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA.

--RHP Ramon Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday. Ramirez appeared in one game this season, throwing a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers on June 30.

--RHP Preston Guilmet, who served as Baltimore’s 26th man in Saturday’s doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He did not pitch Saturday. Guilmet is 4-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games for Norfolk this season. He also has pitched 9 1/3 innings for the Orioles this year, allowing six earned runs with 11 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the kind of game that the good teams win. It’s so easy to say, ‘Boy, it wasn’t meant to be today,’ instead of making it happen.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles blew a 6-1 lead but pulled out a 7-6, 12-inning win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce