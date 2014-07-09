Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington first-year manager Matt Williams played for the Arizona Diamondbacks under manager Buck Showalter from 1998 to 2000. This week, the two are facing off as opposing managers for the first time as Showalter and the Baltimore Orioles take on the Nationals.

“He was the most prepared manager I ever played for,” Williams said.

Said Showalter: “I am excited for him. He has done it the right way.”

Williams was asked of a certain example of how Showalter was prepared and the former third baseman picked the time that Showalter elected to give an intentional walk to Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants with the bases loaded in a game against Arizona in 1998.

“We were up by two,” recalled Williams, who was playing third base for Arizona.

That of course forced in a run but pitcher Gregg Olson retired the next batter and the Diamondbacks won by a run.

“We got lucky,” Showalter said.

But Williams feels there was more to it than that.

“But that intestinal fortitude and that commitment to what he was trying to do showed us a lot as a team,” Williams said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 7-2, 2.93 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 7-5, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris will start on Wednesday in Baltimore against Washington. Norris went on the disabled list June 27, retroactive to June 22, and was activated Tuesday. He is 7-5 with an ERA of 3.62 for the Orioles. He was slated to start Tuesday in Washington but the game was rained out. He was on the DL with a right groin strain.

--RHP Julio DePaula was designated for assignment Tuesday, one day after being called up from Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League. DePaula, who was sent down to make room for RHP Bud Norris, was not needed in the Orioles’ 8-2 win in 11 innings Monday at Washington.

--RHP Chris Tillman made the start on Monday at Nationals Park against Washington. He went seven innings and gave up just two runs, on a two-run homer by Anthony Rendon. He helped to save the Baltimore bullpen, which was involved in a doubleheader on Saturday and a 12-inning win on Sunday in Boston. The Orioles won, 8-2, with six runs in the 11th inning at Washington. “I felt good in the bullpen. It was more of a feel thing for me,” he said.

--3B Manny Machado was hitting .246 going into Monday’s game then broke out with a career-high five hits one day after he turned 22. Machado was one of three Birds to hit a homer in the 11th inning. “Manny had a big night,” said manager Buck Showalter. Now he is hitting .261.

--LF Nelson Cruz, normally the DH for the Orioles, got the start in left on Monday as the Orioles played an interleague game in Washington. He had five hits on Sunday at Boston and entered Monday with 27 homers. He hit No. 28 against Stephen Strasburg in the fourth and ended up with three hits and is batting .294. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter did not hesitate to get his bat in the lineup in a National League park. “Nelson is used to playing the outfield,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Ryan Webb has had a strong year for the Orioles. He had an ERA of 3.35 in his first 37 games out of the bullpen. He was not needed Monday in an 11-inning win, one day after the Orioles won in 12 innings on Sunday. Webb should be one of the first relievers used Tuesday if need be.

--RHP Kevin Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after he got the start on Sunday at Boston. He is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.51 in six starts for the Orioles this year.

--RF Nick Markakis did something Monday that is hard to do -- he had three hits from the eighth inning on after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the leadoff hitter. He had a single in the eighth and 10th and then a double in the 11th as part of a six-run inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have to keep a good mindset. All you can (do) is work hard and trust the results. I have been doing everything I can to get here early and hit off the tee.” -- 1B Chris Davis, who entered the game with an average of .201 and was hitless in four at-bats before he went deep in the top of the 11th inning Monday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce