Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have gotten plenty of offense this season, but it hasn’t always come from third baseman Manny Machado.

But that changed recently, especially since he returned from his five-game suspension last Saturday. Machado is 12-for-21 in the four games since coming back, including a 3-for-4 effort in Wednesday’s 6-2 loss against Washington.

Machado has moved his average from .239 to .269 in that four-game time period. He’s had two homers, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs.

Those two homers have come in the last two games. The first was in the six-run 11th inning in Monday’s 8-2 victory over the Nationals. He then added a solo shot in Wednesday loss.

“Just trying to finally get into my groove,” Machado said. “It’s just about being patient and seeing the ball. Everything is finally falling in place.”

He’s missed 32 of the team’s first 90 games, but Machado now has nine homers and 20 RBIs. The Orioles have lost catcher Matt Wieters for the season, and first baseman Chris Davis has been in a slump during recent weeks, so they need Machado to hit more like he did last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 8-3, 4.12 ERA) vs. Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-4, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris made his first start since June 21 Wednesday as he’d been on the disabled list due to a groin strain. Norris (7-6) was activated before Tuesday night’s rain-out in Washington and struggled in this game, lasting four innings plus two batters and giving up five runs on six hits -- including a pair of solo homers on 1-2 pitches as his four-game winning streak ended. “I felt pretty good,” Norris said. “Got a little achy there at the end, but I‘m happy with the results and it’s kind of out of my head now and I can keep going from there.”

--RHP Ramon Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after clearing waivers. The Orioles designated him for assignment on Sunday to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman.

--1B Chris Davis got an RBI single and went 2-for-4 Wednesday. He got a tie-breaking home run in Monday’s victory and now has three hits in the last two games, slowly trying to come out of his recent slump.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s obviously some of it. As much as you do side work and (simulated) games and stuff like that, there’s no substitute for the adrenaline and the challenge of facing major league hitters, especially ones as good as Washington has, so it will get better.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter on RHP Bud Norris after a 6-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first rehab game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce