Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When catcher A.J. Pierzynski was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, the Baltimore Orioles immediately were linked to him because of the season-ending injury to Matt Wieters.

However, Baltimore officials are telling a different story.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the club is perfectly happy moving forward with Caleb Joseph and Nick Hundley, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres on May 24. Showalter said the two catchers add solid chemistry to the clubhouse and are an asset handling the pitchers.

“I love their relationship,” Showalter said. “If you watch them between innings, they’re picking each other’s brain. They’re pulling for each other. They’re both good people.”

Joseph is batting .184 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 37 games after going 1-for-3 Thursday in the Orioles’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. Hundley is batting .242 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 18 games. He went from a situation in San Diego, where the Padres were falling well behind the National League West leaders, to Baltimore, where the Orioles are in first place in the American League East.

“Nick Hundley, a college football coach’s son, he gets the competition,” Showalter said. “I think Nick is excited to be in a competitive situation. He knew that San Diego was in a different stage of what they were trying to do.”

Baltimore also has developed solid depth at catcher with its farm system. The Orioles have Brian Ward and Steve Clevenger at Triple-A Norfolk. Catchers Michael Ohlman (Double-A Bowie) and Chance Sisco (Class A Delmarva) are rated as the club’s ninth and 10th best prospects, respectively, by Baseball America.

”I think our front office and the scouts have done a great job,“ Showalter said. ”Brian Ward is an option up here. He can catch and throw up here right now. Clevenger obviously is there. We went from having some real challenges with that to really being four deep.

“Michael Ohlman is on our roster and making strides in Double-A. So we got three of the better catching prospects in all of baseball down at the A levels. We went from a challenge to a real strength in our organization ... with Matt being the lead dog.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 6-6, 4.20 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-8, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris was optioned to Double-A Bowie prior to Thursday’s game against Washington. Norris, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after recovering a right groin strain, will get some work in during the All-Star break. Norris struggled Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits over just four innings in his first start since June 21. He missed 17 days because of the injury, and the upcoming break precluded him from making another start. “He needs to get on schedule,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He needs to pitch.”

--RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to provide some depth for the bullpen. To make room, Baltimore optioned RHP Bud Norris to Double-A Bowie. Guilmet was 4-1 with a 4.45 ERA in 28 appearances with Norfolk. He pitched in nine game for Baltimore previously this season, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

--RHP Kevin Gausman, who has been shuffled back and forth between the Orioles and the minors this year, will pitch Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk to get in some regular work. There will be no limit to his pitches, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “He’s pitching for Norfolk ... and may again,” Showalter said. “We’ll see.” Gausman is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts for Baltimore this season.

--RHP Steve Johnson continues to progress in his recovery from right shoulder tendinitis. He threw two scoreless innings for short-season Class A Aberdeen on Wednesday, and he remains a viable option for the Orioles this season. Johnson likely will join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk, but he would throw out of the bullpen if he is eventually called up to the Orioles. “I would love to get him back,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s a contributor if we can get him healthy. I don’t mind him starting down there at all.”

--3B Manny Machado went 8-for-12 with a double, two homers and three RBIs in the three games against Washington. Machado is batting .415 (22-for-53) over his past 12 games. “I was talking to him about the baseball gods,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter joked. “I said, ‘If you stay true to this thing, if you keep grinding and don’t get that woe is me, sooner or later they’ll let you up off the mat.'”

--RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ top prospect who is on his way back from Tommy John surgery, started for Class A Frederick against at Salem on Thursday. Bundy allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over three innings. Through five minor league starts, Bundy is 0-1 with a 2.78 ERA.

--RHP Julio DePaula, designated for assignment Tuesday, was outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Thursday. DePaula did not get into a game during his one-day stint with the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Games are starting to dwindle now. It’s not necessarily the way you play, it’s just a little different feel to the games as you get past the All-Star break and you grind like heck to put yourself in position to play meaningful games. Starts about the middle of August, but they count the same in April. We all know that.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce